MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's real estate trading volume exceeded QR377mn during the week from November 15 to 19, according to the weekly bulletin issued by the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice.

The volume of real estate trading through registered sale contracts reached QR319,141,756, while sales contracts for residential units totaled QR58,040,879 during the same period, bringing the overall weekly trading volume to QR377.182.

The properties traded included vacant lands, residential properties, apartment buildings, commercial outlets and commercial building, and residential units.

Sales activity was concentrated in the municipalities of Al Wakrah; Doha; Al Rayyan; Umm Salal; Al Daayen; Al Khor and Al Thakhira; Al Shamal; and Al Shahaniya as well as Lusail 69; Al Kharayej; The Pearl Island; Ghar Thailab; Al-Sakhamah; Al Wukair; Umm Al Amad; and Umm Salal Ali.

Real estate trading volume through registered sale contracts during the previous reporting week from November 8 to 12 exceeded QR564.553mn.

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