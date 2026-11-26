MENAFN - Gulf Times) A modular parcel-sorting technology engineered in Doha is targeting small and medium-sized logistics operators and regional fulfilment centres after drawing commercial collaboration interest in Europe, co-developer Nihal Ashik told Gulf Times.

Developed by Ashik alongside teammates Jai Aadhithya Ramesh and Hanish Abdulla, the Modular Automated Sorting Hub (MASH) addresses a long-standing cost barrier in supply chain automation by replacing rigid, fixed conveyor lines with interchangeable sorting units.

Conventional automated sorting systems force warehouse operators into heavy upfront capital expenditure and permanent floor layouts, effectively locking out growing e-commerce businesses and mid-sized logistics firms that need automation to compete. Rather than requiring operators to overbuild for projected future capacity on day one, Ashik explained that MASH allows facilities to start with a compact footprint and expand strictly in line with order volume.

“With MASH, we replace that fixed build-out with modular sorting units that can be arranged, reconfigured, and expanded on demand to match a facility's actual workflow,” Ashik pointed out an operational standpoint, each unit integrates computer vision with multi-directional hardware, he said. When a parcel is placed on the module, an overhead camera captures its waybill, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software extracts the three-letter destination country code, and the control system instructs motorised wheels to route the package toward the appropriate bagging station.

Moving the hardware out of a controlled laboratory and into a live international logistics facility in Qatar exposed real-world operational bottlenecks that simulated tests could not replicate, stated Ashik.

While the system achieved an average sorting speed of 4.5 seconds per package across 75 live parcels, he said the team had to re-engineer both its OCR algorithms and mechanical routing to handle irregular box dimensions and inconsistent label placements.

“The software could process information quickly, but the physical movement of packages had to keep up as well,” Ashik said, noting that resolving those mechanical-to-digital tolerances was the single biggest step in transitioning MASH toward industrial readiness.

Supported by Qatar University's Centre for Advanced Materials (CAM) under the mentorship of Dr Kishor Kumar Sadasivuni, Ashik said the system's European debut at Maker Faire Rome attracted scrutiny from veteran hardware specialists, including Make: magazine editor-in-chief Keith Hammond. According to Ashik, the exhibition also sparked preliminary discussions around potential collaborations outside Qatar, including opportunities linked to Norway.

“As AI continues to advance, we believe hardware is going to become the new software, and MASH can play a key role on the distribution side of that shift,” Ashik said, adding that he believes the next wave of supply chain innovation hinges on accessible physical infrastructure that can keep pace with artificial intelligence.

To accelerate similar homegrown hardware ventures, Ashik urged Qatari enterprises to lower barriers for young builders, noting that granting students access to real operational facilities, even without direct financial sponsorship, can prove decisive in turning early prototypes into viable commercial technologies.

MASH supply chain automation warehouse operators capital expenditure