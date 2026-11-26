MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber has participated in the 12th World Halal Summit and Halal Expo 2026 held in Istanbul, Turkiye, organised by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and coordinated by the Turkish Ministry of Trade.

Board member Dr Mohammed bin Jawhar al-Mohammed led the chamber's delegation during the events and signed an agreement with Yunus Ete, chairman of the organising company Discover Events, to host the 2027 edition of the World Halal Summit and Halal Expo in Doha.

The agreement represents an important step towards strengthening Qatar's position on the international economic events map and promoting trade and investment cooperation in the halal industry.

Al-Mohammed affirmed that Qatar's hosting of the World Halal Summit and Halal Expo in 2027 represents a significant milestone that reflects the country's growing status as a regional and international hub for business, trade and investment, supported by its advanced infrastructure, attractive investment environment, and extensive capabilities in organising and hosting major international conferences and exhibitions.

He noted that Qatar Chamber looks forward to making the summit an international platform bringing together companies, investors, experts and specialists in the halal industry, creating new opportunities for trade and investment partnerships, exchanging expertise and experiences, and exploring cooperation across various sectors of the halal economy.

On the sidelines of Halal Expo 2026, al-Mohammed met with Dr Omer Bolat, Turkiye's Minister of Trade, when he visited Qatar Chamber's pavilion. During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral trade relations between Qatar and Turkiye and ways to further strengthen and develop cooperation to serve the mutual interests of both countries.

Al-Mohammed affirmed that economic and trade relations between Qatar and Turkiye continue to develop, supported by the close ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to expanding cooperation and partnerships between their respective business communities.

He pointed out that both the Qatari and Turkish markets offer promising trade and investment opportunities in numerous sectors, including food industries, manufacturing, tourism and logistics.

Al-Mohammed emphasised the importance of strengthening communication between Qatari and Turkish companies, encouraging mutual investments, and establishing joint ventures that capitalise on the capabilities and expertise available in both countries.

He said Qatar Chamber is keen to further develop cooperation with Turkish private sector institutions and facilitate partnerships between businesspeople from both countries.

Al-Mohammed also noted that participation in specialised exhibitions and economic events provides valuable opportunities to expand bilateral trade, promote products and services, and explore new markets.

Qatar Chamber World Halal Summit and Halal Expo 2026 OIC