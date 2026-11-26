MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has assumed responsibility for managing air traffic over international waters within the Doha Flight Information Region (FIR), the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) said Thursday.

Qatar assumed this responsibility in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council Decision No. C-DEC 234/9, following the completion of all necessary technical and operational requirements.

The move marks a significant milestone in the development of Qatar's civil aviation sector and strengthens its role in air traffic management and regulation at the regional and international levels. It also expands Qatar's area of responsibility to include designated areas of international waters in accordance with approved arrangements and agreements.

Qatar completed a range of technical and operational preparations, including updating air navigation services agreements with neighboring States, enhancing air navigation, surveillance and communications systems, and qualifying national personnel and air traffic controllers to operate within the new area of responsibility.

Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri, in charge of managing the QCAA, said the achievement represents an important milestone in the advancement of Qatar's civil aviation sector and culminates years of sustained efforts to realize the country's ambitious vision of building an advanced aviation system that meets the highest international standards.

He said it also reflects the confidence Qatar enjoys within the international civil aviation community, represented by ICAO, and demonstrates the capabilities of its integrated aviation system, supported by advanced infrastructure, modern air navigation systems and qualified national personnel.

Al Hajri added that the move reaffirms Qatar's commitment to implementing ICAO standards and advancing its civil aviation sector in line with international best practices.

It also reflects the advanced level of readiness achieved by Qatar's civil aviation system and its continued commitment to strengthening cooperation and coordination with regional States. These efforts contribute to ensuring the safety of air navigation, enhancing the efficiency and smooth flow of air traffic, and supporting the continued growth of the air transport sector in accordance with international standards.

air traffic Doha Flight Information Region air traffic control Qatar Civil Aviation Authority