MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived on Thursday in Cairo, on an official visit, at the invitation of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

At the forefront of those welcoming HH the Amir upon his arrival, was the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

HH the Amir was also welcomed upon arrival by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, alongside members of the Qatari embassy.

HH the Amir is accompanied by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.