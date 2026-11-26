MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has condemned and denounced the attack targeting one of the buildings affiliated with the Ministry of Interior in the city of Hasakah in the Syrian Arab Republic, which resulted in the death of two security personnel and injuries to five others.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm position rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of their motives or causes. It also affirmed Qatar's full solidarity with the Syrian government in all measures it takes to maintain security and stability.

The Ministry expressed Qatar's condolences to the families of the two victims, as well as to the government and people of Syria, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.