MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Thursday held a session of official talks at Al Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo.

At the outset of the session, HE the Egyptian President welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, affirming that this visit would contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two brotherly nations. He voiced aspiration to elevate bilateral relations to broader horizons, in a manner that serves the interests of both countries and their peoples.

For his part, HH the Amir thanked HE the President for the warm reception and generous hospitality. He expressed his desire to continue enhancing joint efforts to meet the aspirations of both nations and to advance their relations toward wider prospects across all sectors.

HH the Amir also offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Egyptian President on the victims of the road accident on the Ring Road in Giza Governorate, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

During the session, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them across various fields, particularly in investment and energy.

Furthermore, HH the Amir and HE the Egyptian President exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, primarily the situation in the Gaza Strip and joint mediation efforts to consolidate a ceasefire. They also addressed ways to coordinate diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting security and stability in the region.

The session was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the session along Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On the Egyptian side, it was attended by a lineup of Their Excellencies senior officials.

Earlier, HH the Amir and HE the Egyptian President held a bilateral meeting, during which they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

Following this, HH the Amir attended a luncheon hosted by HE the Egyptian President, in honor of His Highness and his accompanying delegation.

Upon arrival at Al Ittihadiya Palace, HH the Amir was accorded an official reception ceremony, that began with the playing both the national anthems, followed by the Egyptian official delegation shaking hands with HH the Amir, followed by the members of His Highness' accompanying delegation shaking hands with HE the Egyptian President.