MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

Tokyo Electric Power Co. is delaying the restart of its Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant's No. 7 reactor due to a holdup in construction of a mandatory counterterrorism facility.

Tepco – which restarted the No. 6 unit at the same plant earlier this year – expects the timeline to slip beyond August 2029 after identifying a problem with the strength of the concrete used in the structure. Japan's nuclear safety watchdog requires all reactors to be housed within a building capable of withstanding the deliberate crash of a large aircraft.

“We have decided to revise the construction timeline,” said Takeyuki Inagaki, Tepco's managing executive officer and superintendent of the Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant. The problem with the concrete was identified in September and“it will take time to determine the cause,” he told reporters at a briefing on Thursday.

Inagaki said it was too early for Tepco to provide a revised schedule for the restart but added that the company contracted to build the counterterrorism structure had indicated a possible delay of more than one year.

The Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant in Niigata prefecture has seven reactors but five remain offline, with only two given conditional clearance by the regulator to restart. Tepco resumed commercial operations at Unit No. 6 in April, a symbolic return to nuclear-power generation for the company that also operated the Fukushima plant when it suffered a meltdown in 2011.

A delay in restarting the No. 7 reactor at Kashiwazaki Kariwa – which primarily serves the Tokyo area – could prolong Japan's need for thermal power, meaning the country will need to import more liquefied natural gas for longer. Spot LNG prices in Asia are near four-year highs, with global supplies strained by the war in the Middle East.