MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula/Al Jazeera

Kuwait: The Ministry of Defense in the State of Kuwait announced that two Italian nationals injured during an Iranian attack targeting a "vital site" have died.

This comes after the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense had announced earlier that the armed forces in the country detected a number of hostile drones inside Kuwaiti airspace on Thursday and dealt with them.

The Ministry stated that the "Iranian aggression targeted a vital site, resulting in falling debris that injured (4) people: (1) Kuwaiti national, (2) Italian nationals, and (1) Pakistani national."

The statement said that the injured had been transported to the hospital, and noted that material damage had also occurred.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense extended its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, wishing a speedy recovery to the remaining injured.