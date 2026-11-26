MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 9th edition of Doha Women Forum (DWF) will take place on November 28 at the Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel & Villas under the theme“Reframe: The Human Perspective” inviting participants to challenge familiar viewpoints, look beyond differences and recognise the human experiences behind different perspectives.

Bringing together voices from leadership, entrepreneurship and the wider community, the programme will feature individual talks, panel discussions, and interactive sessions covering a wide range of topics relevant to women.

Discussions will explore the evolving meaning of success, motherhood and identity, artificial intelligence and its growing influence, generational perspectives, and the importance of community involvement and social responsibility.

The speakers include Asmaa Al-Kuwari, Aliyah Harris, Athba Al-Bassam, Mariam Ammar, Mal Filipowska, Dr Shaheema Hameed, Alliyah Choudhury, Anne Pluto Williams, and Mohammed Al-Qassabi, among many other dynamic voices.

A key feature of this year's programme will be conversations that bring different perspectives together. A Women CEO discussion will examine the realities of leadership beyond titles and professional achievements, while a motherhood segment will explore two distinct perspectives.

The forum will also address important social issues, including domestic violence, with discussions aimed at encouraging greater awareness, understanding and support for women experiencing abuse. Other sessions will highlight the contributions of women community leaders in creating positive change. The programme will also explore how emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, are influencing the way we work, communicate and approach opportunities.

“With this year's theme, we want to encourage people to look beyond labels and assumptions, listen with greater understanding, and recognise the common ground that connects us. Reframing is not about changing who we are; it is about being open to seeing more,” said DWF founder Conchita Ponce.

As Qatar's largest gathering of women and through various initiatives since its inception in 2015, the Doha Women Forum continues to provide a platform that celebrates women's voices, encourages collaboration, and promotes a more inclusive and connected community.

For more information and registration, visit here.