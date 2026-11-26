MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is set for a weekend of moderate daytime temperatures and relatively cold nights, with fog expected in some areas on Friday morning, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

In its weekend forecast for November 26 to 28, the department issued a warning of poor horizontal visibility in some inshore areas during the early hours of Friday.

Maximum temperatures are forecast to gradually decrease from 30°C on Thursday to 29°C on Friday and 28°C on Saturday, while minimum temperatures will reach 22°C on both Friday and Saturday.

Misty to foggy conditions are expected early on Friday, followed by moderate temperatures and scattered clouds.

Saturday will see hazy to misty conditions in some areas at first.

Sea heights are expected to range between two and four feet on Friday and Saturday, rising to six feet in some areas at times.

No weather warnings have been issued for Thursday or Saturday in the weekend forecast.