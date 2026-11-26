MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the General Authority of Customs (GAC), and the Republic of Turkmenistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today.

The agreement focuses on cooperation in training, capacity building, and the exchange of expertise between the customs personnel of both nations, with the aim of developing specialized skills and enhancing the efficiency and readiness of staff to meet the demands of customs operations.

The MoU was signed by Chairman of the GAC, HE Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal and Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, HE Maksat Hudaykuliyev.

In a statement, GCA explained that the signing of this MoU is part of efforts to strengthen existing ties between the two friendly nations in the areas of institutional capacity building and the development of human resources within the customs sector. This will be achieved through the implementation of joint training programs, the exchange of visits and technical expertise, and the adoption of successful experiences and best practices. Such initiatives are intended to contribute to the development of customs procedures and services, while elevating the performance standards and operational efficiency of customs operations for both sides.