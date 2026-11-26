MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Third Regular Session of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers Council commenced in Doha on Thursday with the participation of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, along Their Excellences ministers; heads of Arab national cybersecurity agencies; and heads of delegations from various Arab nations.

The meeting will address several items on its agenda and is expected to yield significant decisions aimed at strengthening joint Arab action in the field of cybersecurity, while advancing the Council's objectives and the vision of the Arab Cybersecurity Strategy.

During the opening session, President of the National Cyber ​​Security Agency (NCSA), HE Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Maliki commended the progress made by the Council of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers since its establishment. He highlighted achievements that have positively impacted member states, ranging from the formulation of policies and strategies and the development of regulatory frameworks to capacity building, the exchange of information and expertise, and the coordination of efforts.

His Excellency said that the State of Qatar has placed great importance on fostering international cybersecurity cooperation, moved by the conviction that cybersecurity is no longer merely a national concern; rather, it has become a responsibility that demands cooperation and coordination at both the regional and international levels.

He recalled the emphasis placed by the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in his addresses to the United Nations General Assembly, regarding the necessity of enhancing international cooperation to address challenges related to the digital sphere and working to regulate it in accordance with the principles of international law.

In his address, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Economic Affairs Sector at the League of Arab States, HE Dr. Ali bin Ibrahim Al Maliki emphasized the importance of aligning visions and strengthening joint Arab action in the field of cybersecurity, particularly with the rapidly evolving cyber challenges and threats facing the Arab region. He commended the State of Qatar for its active role in organizing and hosting this meeting, noting that it reflects Qatar's commitment to supporting joint Arab cooperation and developing a regional cybersecurity framework.

For his part, Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers, HE Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al-Furaih underscored the importance of building upon the achievements already realized within the Council's framework. He called for continued integration and coordination among specialized committees to unify efforts and refine mechanisms for joint action. He further stressed the need to advance Arab cooperation in cybersecurity, develop specialized capabilities across member states, and enhance the readiness of national systems to confront emerging cyber threats and risks.

In the same context, the heads of the participating Arab delegations presented their countries' perspectives on the current state and future of Arab cooperation in cybersecurity. They emphasized the necessity of intensifying coordination, exchanging expertise and best practices, and bolstering joint initiatives through the Council of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers. Such efforts are intended to foster a more integrated and effective Arab framework for addressing cyber challenges, ultimately helping to safeguard the digital interests and assets of Arab nations.

Director of Public Relations and Communication at the National Cyber ​​Security Agency, Reem Al Mansoori stated to the press that the State of Qatar's hosting of the third meeting of the Arab Council of Cybersecurity Ministers today reflects the nation's commitment to strengthening joint Arab action in the field of cybersecurity. It also underscores Qatar's role in supporting efforts and initiatives aimed at enhancing the security of the Arab digital space.

She added that hosting this session serves as a practical implementation of the "International Cooperation Pillar", one of the five key pillars of the National Cybersecurity Strategy 2024-2030, by strengthening regional and global partnerships, facilitating the exchange of expertise and knowledge, and enhancing joint coordination to address growing cyber challenges and threats.