MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Cairo Thursday, following an official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

At Cairo International Airport, HH the Amir was seen off by President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Qatar's Ambassador to Egypt HE Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, was also present to bid farewell to HH the Amir.

HH the Amir was accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.