MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the renewed Iranian attacks on the State of Kuwait, most recently strikes on vital sites using drones that caused deaths and injuries.

In a statement Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered the attacks a blatant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity, international law, the UN Charter and good-neighborliness principles.

It also warned that continued attacks risk escalating tensions and undermining diplomatic efforts to restore regional security and stability.

The Ministry urged respect for international law and good-neighborliness, and called for dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

It reaffirmed Qatar's full solidarity with Kuwait and support for measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty and security.