MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport has organised a two-day knowledge-transfer programme for a delegation from Syria's Ministry of Transport to showcase Qatar's experience in planning and developing transport infrastructure, managing public transport systems and regulating land transport activities.

The programme also aimed to facilitate the exchange of expertise and best practices in developing and operating transport networks.

It included a workshop on the regulatory and legislative frameworks governing land transport activities, as well as related licensing procedures.

Discussions also covered the Transportation Master Plan for Qatar 2050 (TMPQ), which aims to develop an integrated and sustainable transport system, improve connectivity among different modes of transport and enhance mobility efficiency in line with the country's urban and population growth.

The workshop further addressed road network infrastructure projects, maintenance programmes, road safety improvements and asset management, in addition to railway projects and regional and international connectivity.

The Syrian delegation was briefed on Qatar's experience in developing its public transport system and integrating the operations of Doha Metro, buses and Lusail Tram, as well as efforts to expand the use of clean and sustainable transport.

The programme included field visits to Qatar Rail and Mowasalat (Karwa), where the delegation learned about operations at Doha Metro and Lusail Tram stations, sustainability standards across the network, and bus, taxi and limousine services. They were also introduced to the mechanisms for operating, managing and integrating public transport services.

The programme concluded with a visit to Lusail Bus Depot, one of Qatar's leading electric transport infrastructure projects and a Guinness World Records holder as the world's largest electric bus depot by capacity.

During the visit, the delegation toured the depot's facilities and infrastructure and learned about electric bus operations, charging infrastructure, and the modern systems and technologies used to manage operations. These initiatives contribute to improving operational efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, in line with Qatar's efforts to promote sustainability and adopt environmentally friendly transport solutions.

The delegation also visited WOQOD Vehicle Inspection Company (FAHES) to learn about its technical vehicle inspection services and the standards applied to ensure vehicle safety.

The programme forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise between Qatar and Syria in the transport sector, facilitate knowledge transfer and benefit from shared experiences and best practices in developing infrastructure and improving the efficiency and sustainability of transport services.