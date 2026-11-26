MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The official visit of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Arab Republic of Egypt today and His Highness's meeting with President of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received extensive coverage from Egyptian media outlets and newspapers.

Egyptian media outlets and newspapers highlighted the significance of the visit in strengthening relations between the two countries, advancing political, economic and investment cooperation, and intensifying coordination and consultations on regional issues, foremost among them developments in the region and the Palestinian cause.

In this context, Egypt's Middle East News Agency (MENA) highlighted the important regional issues addressed during the Egyptian-Qatari summit, particularly President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's reaffirmation of Egypt's full support for the security of the State of Qatar and all other Arab Gulf states, as well as the two sides' keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation across various fields. The agency highlighted the importance of the economic partnership between the two countries through increasing trade exchange and expanding investment cooperation.

Al Ahram newspaper meanwhile highlighted HH the Amir and the Egyptian President's emphasis on the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to prioritise political solutions and dialogue, de-escalate tensions and prevent their further spread, thereby averting serious repercussions for regional security and stability.

In the same context, Al Gomhuria newspaper focused on the continued development of Egyptian-Qatari relations and the close coordination and consultations between the two countries on issues of common interest. It also highlighted the summit's emphasis on strengthening the economic partnership, increasing trade exchange and expanding investment cooperation, as well as HH the Amir's welcoming of the continued growth in economic relations between the two countries.

For its part, Akhbar Al Youm newspaper highlighted HH the Amir and the Egyptian President's mutual keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and the economic partnership, expand areas of cooperation and intensify political coordination on regional issues.

The newspaper also highlighted Egypt's position in support of the security of the State of Qatar and all other Arab Gulf states, joint coordination on implementing the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, delivering humanitarian aid and reconstruction, as well as support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the Jun. 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Al Shorouk newspaper highlighted the significance of the visit, noting that it came amid the continued development of Egyptian-Qatari relations and reflected the two countries' mutual keenness to advance political, economic and investment cooperation and strengthen coordination on issues of common interest.

For its part, Youm7 newspaper highlighted the importance of economic issues in the talks between HH the Amir and the Egyptian President, particularly efforts to strengthen the economic partnership, increase trade exchange and expand investment cooperation.

It noted HH the Amir's welcoming of the continued growth in economic relations between the two countries and the keenness to build on the achievements made in developing this partnership. The newspaper also highlighted the consensus reached during the summit on regional developments and joint coordination on implementing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid and launching early recovery and reconstruction programmes.

In the same context, Sada El Balad news portal focused on HH the Amir and President El-Sisi's keenness to maintain close coordination on developments in the Palestinian cause, efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and reconstruction, alongside the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and the economic partnership and containing regional escalation.

For its part, Al Qahera News channel highlighted the issues addressed during the Egyptian-Qatari summit, particularly Gulf security, Gaza and the economic partnership. It also highlighted HH the Amir and the Egyptian President's emphasis on the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to prioritise political solutions and promote dialogue, as well as their warning against the spread of tensions and the potentially serious repercussions for regional and global security and stability.