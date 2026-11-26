MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Qatar annnounced that the General Directorate of Drug Enforcement succeeded in arresting a suspect of Asian nationality for trafficking narcotic substances.

MoI stated that, after obtaining the necessary permissions, the suspect was apprehended, and upon searching him, a quantity estimated at around (300) sheets saturated with the narcotic substance "Chemical" was found in his possession. He was referred along with the seized items to the Public Prosecution to take the necessary legal procedures.

In this regard, the Ministry of Interior affirmed that it is moving forward, without leniency, in combating drugs, and will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who dares to tamper with the security and safety of society.