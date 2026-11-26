MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al-Mohannadi affirmed that sound legislation serves as the first line of defense for society, noting that the Permanent Constitution links the rule of law with the state's guarantee of security and stability, as there can be no sustainable security without law, and no effective law without security.

This came during a session held today for participants in the third cohort of the Security Leadership and Staff Program at the Police Academy. The session focused on the role of legislative system in supporting security operations and was attended by the Academy's leadership and senior officers.

At the beginning of the lecture, His Excellency stated that security does not begin when a crime occurs, but rather with the legal text itself, emphasizing that sound legislation is the first line of defense for society. He reiterated that the Permanent Constitution connects the rule of law with the state's commitment to security and stability, highlighting that sustainable security requires law and effective law requires security.

His Excellency drew a connection between legislation, the Qatar National Vision 2030, and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030. He highlighted the State of Qatar's standing in the 2026 Global Peace Index, where it ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa, 31st globally out of 163 countries, and seventh globally in the domain of societal security and safety.

He explained that achieving these results, during a year that proved exceptional for the region, is the outcome of roles defined by law and authorities established in advance to address various circumstances. His Excellency addressed the legal framework for security operations, explaining that legality serves as a source of strength for security personnel rather than a constraint.

A lawful procedure is one that withstands judicial scrutiny and yields admissible evidence, adding that the quality of the initial link in the criminal justice chain determines the outcome of the entire process.

He also discussed constitutional guarantees for rights and freedoms, as well as the three criteria governing every security measure: legality, necessity, and proportionality. He emphasized that modern technologies, such as smart surveillance, do not alter this principle, but rather change the scale of its impact.

His Excellency highlighted Amiri Decision No. 38 of 2026 regarding the regulation of legislative drafting, which comes into effect on January 1, 2027, noting that it shifts the government's approach from need-based legislation to impact-based legislation. He explained that security impact must be a key component of legislative assessment, and that the readiness of implementing agencies, in terms of personnel, training, and systems, must be evaluated before any legal provision is enacted.

Additionally, he spoke about transparency and community engagement through the Qatari legal portal "Al Meezan" and services "Shawir" (Consult) and "Aqtarih" (Propose). He encouraged participants to contribute field-based observations via these channels, noting that a single insight from an officer who has applied a legal provision in the field can be more valuable than an extensive formal study.

He also examined the flexibility of legislation in addressing emerging crimes and exceptional circumstances, citing the Anti-Cybercrime Law and Law No. 17 of 2026 concerning international treaties and agreements, which establishes a framework for international cooperation that allows the reach of justice to extend beyond national borders.

He concluded the lecture by offering five key messages to future security leaders: that the law serves as a leader's support rather than a constraint; that security leaders should act as partners in the creation of government legislation; that leadership should be data-driven; that public trust is the most valuable asset a security agency can possess; and that research should be utilized as a bridge toward innovation in government legislation.

The session concluded with an open dialogue with the participants, during which His Excellency wished them success in their academic and professional journeys, expressing hope that they would become a true asset to the nation and a protective shield for it.