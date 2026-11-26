(MENAFN- NewsVoir) PM Sports, a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world's top athletes, has released a new episode of its“ Inside the Game ” YouTube series featuring kabaddi superstar Naveen Kumar, widely known as the“Naveen Express.” Through a series of playful challenges and candid questions, the episode reveals a different side of the champion beyond the kabaddi mat.

Naveen Kumar Takes On“Inside the Game” by PM Sports



“Everyone knows how fast the Naveen Express is on the mat. But it's his charisma, quick wit and sense of humour that steal the show. This is one episode you won't want to pause,” said the Parimatch Sports Press Office.



Naveen joined Parimatch Sports as a brand ambassador in September 2026, bringing one of kabaddi's biggest names into the brand's“Inspired by Champions” universe. The partnership reflects Parimatch Sports' ambition to grow the sport's fanbase by celebrating the athletes who make it so exciting.“Inside the Game” is just the beginning, with more collaborations to come.



In this episode, Naveen wastes no time living up to his nickname. The action begins with Raid Rush, where Naveen puts his legendary speed to the test against three defenders with just five seconds on the clock. But the real surprises come during Answer or Bite, a challenge where uncomfortable questions come with a sour candy penalty. Naveen names Mohit Goyat as an underrated player who deserves more recognition, reveals what his teammates tease him about, and chooses candy over sharing his funniest fan DM or most embarrassing PKL moment.



The conversation also touches on a common misconception about kabaddi.“Many people think kabaddi is a children's game, that you can just go in and score a point. They don't realise how much hard work it takes or what goes into earning those points. Once you try playing it yourself, you'll understand,” Naveen explains.



In Puzzle Under Pressure, Naveen takes on a 30-second puzzle while answering rapid-fire questions and dealing with distractions. Fans discover what he might have become if not a kabaddi player, who he calls first after a big win, and a surprising talent he is less confident about.



From lightning-fast moves to unexpected confessions and even an impromptu singing performance, the episode offers a light-hearted look at the personality behind one of kabaddi's biggest stars.



Watch Inside the Game | Naveen Kumar: The Mind of a Kabaddi Champion on the PM Sports YouTube channel. And stay tuned for more moments with Naveen Kumar in YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels.