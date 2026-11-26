(MENAFN- NewsVoir) HCBS Developments Limited is gearing up for its next phase of growth, with an expansion strategy centered on residential real estate development, strategic partnerships and timely project execution across Gurugram. Over the next three to four years, the company aims to strengthen its market presence through a robust development pipeline, new project launches and a sharper focus on delivering its existing portfolio.

HCBS Developments Eyes Strong Growth Over Next 3–4 Years, Strengthens Residential Development Pipeline in Gurugram



As part of its expansion roadmap, the company is building a pipeline of approximately 3–4 upcoming residential projects across key growth corridors of Gurugram. A significant addition to this strategy is its Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Trident for a land parcel measuring approximately 17 acres in Sector 104, Gurugram. The proposed development has an estimated development potential of approximately 50 lakh sq. ft., marking an important milestone in the company's long-term growth plans.



Alongside its upcoming developments, HCBS Developments is making progress across its existing portfolio, with three key projects advancing towards significant milestones. HCBS Auroville is approaching its possession stage, while Glenwood, the company's plotted development project, is targeting possession within the next 6–7 months. Meanwhile, HCBS Twin Horizon, a luxury residential development in Sector 102 along the Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram, is witnessing accelerated construction progress, with the company targeting completion within the next three years. These developments reflect the company's focus on maintaining execution momentum and progressing projects towards their respective delivery timelines.



Commenting on the company's growth plans, Saurab Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments Ltd., said, "The next three to four years will be an important phase in HCBS Developments' growth journey. Our focus is on building a strong and sustainable residential development portfolio through strategic partnerships, carefully identified development opportunities and disciplined project execution. Our collaboration with Trident for the Sector 104 development is an important step in this direction and reflects our confidence in Gurugram's long-term residential growth potential. At the same time, we remain focused on advancing our existing projects towards their respective milestones. We believe that balancing portfolio expansion with timely execution and customer commitments will be central to our long-term growth."



With a combination of upcoming residential projects, strategic development partnerships and ongoing projects progressing towards key milestones, HCBS Developments is positioning itself for sustained growth in Gurugram's competitive real estate market. The company aims to strengthen its development footprint while contributing to the city's evolving residential landscape.



About HCBS Developments Limited

With over 30 years of experience, HCBS Group has been shaping the real estate landscape of the National Capital Region (NCR) through its diverse portfolio of premium residential and commercial developments. Its offerings span luxury villas, apartments, plots, independent floors, commercial spaces and group housing projects across prime locations.



To date, the company has successfully delivered approximately 3 million sq. ft. of developed space, with its residential projects being home to over 2,500 happy families.



Recognized for its commitment to timely delivery, quality construction and landmark developments, HCBS Group focuses on sustainable growth, financial stability and a low-debt business approach.



Its prominent developments include Auroville and Auroville Plaza on Dwarka Expressway, Sports Ville at Sohna, exclusive 4 BHK luxury residences on Golf Course Road, Twin Horizon on Dwarka Expressway and Glenwood, a premium DDJAY plotted development in Jhajjar, among others.



Driven by experience, trust and a vision for excellence, HCBS Group continues to create spaces that elevate lifestyles and deliver lasting value.