(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Phoenix Malls is bringing a Disney and Marvel takeover to its Christmas celebrations this festive season. In an exciting spin, five Phoenix retail locations across Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune will transform into interactive spaces inspired by some of the most loved characters and iconic stories. Each location offers distinct themes, where fans will see their favourite franchises come to life. The activations will commence November 27 onwards.



Phoenix Mall of Asia celebrates Marvel-themed Christmas tree decked with Superhero elements and festive lights this year

Bengaluru – Phoenix Mall of Asia

In a first, Marvel takes centre stage at Phoenix Mall of Asia, celebrating some of Earth's mightiest heroes. A towering 70 ft, Marvel-themed Christmas tree, decked with Superhero elements and festive lights anchors the experience. Timed to the release of Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Doomsday' on December 17, it gives Marvel fans the perfect way to live out their fandom.



Another highlight is The Arrival of Doom, an immersive zone featuring one of Marvel's most formidable villains - Doctor Doom. In fact, Doctor Doom will make a special appearance at the malls from December 18-20 giving fans the opportunity to meet and interact with the character. Striking character displays, vibrant installations and activities inspired by The Avengers, X-Men and Black Panther further add to the excitement. Leading brands like Hamleys, MINISO and SocksXpress will also host pop-ups, giving visitors more ways to engage with the Marvel universe.

Phoenix Mall of Asia also sets the stage for India's first ever Marvel-themed run with Marvel - The Unrivaled Run on November 29, giving fellow fans yet another reason to assemble. Tickets are live at .



Bengaluru – Phoenix Marketcity

Amping up the cheer, Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru presents Party with the Magic, a celebration of friendship and togetherness featuring Disney's Mickey & Friends, Zootopia and Tangled. Visitors can step into an area inspired by Rapunzel's enchanting world lit by floating lanterns or find a display of Donald Duck enjoying a sunny poolside escape. Nearby, displays of Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps feature in a neon-lit cityscape buzzing with festive energy.



Chennai – Phoenix Marketcity

Channelling the charm of Disney Frozen, The Journey to Elsa: Party with the Magic at Phoenix Marketcity Chennai invites visitors into a space inspired by the captivating kingdom of Arendelle. The journey starts in a frozen mountain landscape of sweeping snow pathways leading to the crystalline Ice Palace inspired by Elsa's iconic 'Let It Go' moment. Displays of Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven join in the enchantment, while illuminated snowflakes, sparkling ice crystals and snow-

covered Christmas trees turn the mall into a winter wonderland where delight unfolds at every turn.

Chennai – Palladium Chennai

A Very Merry Honey Christmas: Party with the Magic at Palladium Chennai is set in the heart of the Hundred Acre Wood, home of Winnie the Pooh and his friends. A honeycomb-themed gateway opens into a festive setting of garlands, ornaments, and sparkling lights. Inside, honey pots, playful honey-drip details and dedicated character zones bring out the playfulness of Pooh and his friends. The experience is sure to take shoppers down memory lane.



Pune – Phoenix Mall of the Millennium

Party with the Magic – Friends Make It Special is headlined by an illuminated 70-foot outdoor Christmas tree with Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck adding to the experience. The celebration continues with The Christmas Friendship Express, a colourful train display featuring Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore onboard, surrounded by oversized Hunny Pots, buzzing bees and trees adorned with honeycombs. Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear feature as h character displays adding a touch of a Toy Story-themed corner to the festivities. Together, they celebrate the idea that every friend makes Christmas a little more special.

“At Phoenix Malls, we are constantly looking at ways to make our retail locations more engaging by bringing together entertainment, imagination and experiences that resonate with audiences. This collaboration reflects that vision, as we focus on creating moments where families and friends can come together, rediscover the magic of unforgettable stories and make lasting memories. These festive celebrations reinforce our commitment to continually reimagine the role of malls as spaces for shopping, entertainment and shared experiences,” said Ritu Mehta- Director Marketing- South and Pune & Centre Director, Phoenix Mall of Asia.

"Our characters and stories hold a special place for fans across generations, and we're delighted to bring that magic closer to home through this collaboration. From the action and adventure of Marvel to the friendship and joy of Disney favourites, we're focused on creating new ways for fans and families to connect with the stories they love. 'Avengers: Doomsday' is one of this year's most anticipated releases, and it is exciting to ride the wave with retail-led experiences that celebrate this moment for fans," said Tan Wee, Executive Director, Brand Commercialization, Disney Consumer Products.

This Christmas, Phoenix isn't just marking the season - it is bringing festive magic to life.

About Phoenix Mills

About The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML) PML (BSE: 503100 | NSE: PHOENIXLTD) is India's leading owner, operator and developer of retail-led mixed-use destinations. PML Group's developments are spread across retail, hospitality, commercial offices, and residential asset classes.

PML and its subsidiaries have an operational retail portfolio of over 11 msft of chargeable retail area across 8 major cities of India and are further developing approximately 7 msft of chargeable retail space across 5 new malls, and expansion of the existing retail destinations. Further, the Company intends to undertake construction of development potential aggregating to an estimated chargeable area of ~1.0 msft for expansion at existing retail destinations.

PML's mixed-use destinations also include Grade A offices with a completed office portfolio GLA of ~4.2 msft in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. The Company has ~0.6 msft of offices nearing completion and a further ~2 msft currently under planning at existing mixed-use destinations.

In the hospitality segment, PML owns two premium hotels totalling 588 keys, including the flagship The St. Regis, Mumbai. The Company is currently constructing the Grand Hyatt Bangalore (~400 keys) and plans to soon commence construction of ~700 keys across two new hotels. A further two hotels with approximately 500 keys are under planning at existing mixed-use destinations.

Till date, PML has successfully delivered >3.5 msft of premium residential space in Chennai and Bengaluru. The Company is currently executing a ~1 msft premium residential project in Alipore, Kolkata, and has an under-planning residential pipeline of ~2.5 msft across key metro cities at existing locations.

With a pan-India presence and a proven track record of creating landmark destinations, PML continues to redefine urban living by integrating shopping, dining, entertainment, workspaces, and hospitality into vibrant, city-shaping environments.