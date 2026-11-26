(MENAFN- NewsVoir) KLAY, one of India's leading early childhood education providers, has launched KOVE (Early Intervention Centre by KLAY), a first-of-its-kind integrated model that brings developmental assessments, specialised therapies, learning support and medical expertise under one roof. KLAY has committed USD10 million over the next five years to expand KOVE across India.

Abhishek Joshi, CEO - KLAY



According to the Ministry of Education's UDISE+ 2023-24 report, over 2.1 million children with special needs are enrolled in schools across India. For these children, early identification and specialised support make a lasting difference. Yet families often find that help is fragmented, with few places offering developmental care, therapy and learning support together.



The launch of KOVE, and the investment behind it, mark a key step in KLAY's“ All Things Child ” vision of building beyond preschool to support every part of a child's earliest years. KOVE extends that vision to children with diverse developmental needs, including neurodivergent children.



Speaking about the launch, Abhishek Joshi, CEO, KLAY said, “My belief has always been that a child's earliest years touch everything: learning, development, health, play and parenting. That is what 'All Things Child' means to us. It starts with the preschool, but it can't end there. For families navigating developmental concerns, finding the right support today means coordinating across multiple specialists, therapies and institutions. KOVE brings that support together in one integrated model, connected to everyday learning through KLAY's preschools. Our commitment of USD 10 million over the next five years is a long-term investment in making specialised developmental support accessible to families across India.”



Elaborating on KOVE's approach, Meghna Yadav, Head of Training & Development, KLAY, said, “At KOVE, intervention begins with understanding each child as an individual. We look at what a child does well and where they need support, and build their plan around that. Bringing assessments, therapy, learning and family involvement together means children get consistent, coordinated support in their formative years. We also work closely with parents so they can play an active part in their child's progress.”



KOVE currently runs Early Intervention Centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai. Each centre offers multidisciplinary, evidence-informed support for communication, learning, sensory processing, motor development, behaviour, social-emotional skills and daily living. Children receive a developmental assessment and a personalised intervention plan, with speech, occupational and behavioural therapy and access to medical and developmental specialists.



KOVE's Learning Advancement Plan (LAP) focuses on social communication, emotional regulation, sensory management and foundational learning skills. KOVE also works with KLAY's preschool programme to give children inclusive learning experiences, using structured routines, peer interaction, adapted activities and one-on-one support to build participation and independence.



Over the next five years, KLAY plans to take KOVE to more cities so that families can get timely, coordinated developmental care from a name they already trust.



About KOVE (Early Intervention Centre by KLAY)

KOVE is KLAY's early intervention brand for neurodivergent children and children with developmental needs. With 12+ KOVE schools across four cities, it brings together developmental assessments, specialised therapies, the Learning Advancement Plan (LAP) and medical guidance, with a focus on building developmental skills, independence and inclusive learning.



About KLAY (Founding Years Learning Solutions)

KLAY is one of India's leading chains of company-owned, company-operated preschools and daycare centres, trusted by over 80,000 families to give their children the best possible start in life. Guided by its 'All Things Child' vision, KLAY has grown over 15 years into a connected ecosystem supporting children and families across learning, care and development. Founded in 2011, KLAY creates safe, nurturing and engaging environments where children learn and grow, supported by passionate facilitators, modern infrastructure and a proven pedagogy. As a trusted parenting partner to leading Fortune 500 organisations, KLAY brings together learning, care and family support in a single, integrated proposition. KLAY operates 180+ self-managed centres across 20+ cities in India, backed by 650+ corporate partnerships and a workforce of 4,500+ dedicated professionals. KLAY is building the foundation for life, one child at a time.