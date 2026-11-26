MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lanka Navy held a Kanchuka Pooja at Ruwanweli Maha Seya in Anuradhapura on 25 November ahead of its 76th anniversary on 9 December. The Naval Buddhist Association organised the observance.

Vice Admiral Damian Fernando called on the chief incumbent, Ven. Ethalawetunuwewe Gnanathilaka Thero, before the ceremony. A procession brought a Buddhist flag to the stupa, where naval officers and members of the association draped it around the structure. Members of the Maha Sangha then invoked blessings for Navy personnel.

Navy Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Ravindra Tissera and Deputy Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Dammika Wijewardana were among those who attended. Kaushalya Opatha Fernando, president of the Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, also took part.

The observance formed part of a series of religious events organised ahead of the anniversary.