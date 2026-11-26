Kanchuka Pooja At Ruwanweli Maha Seya Invokes Blessings On Navy's Proud 76Th Anniversary
Vice Admiral Damian Fernando called on the chief incumbent, Ven. Ethalawetunuwewe Gnanathilaka Thero, before the ceremony. A procession brought a Buddhist flag to the stupa, where naval officers and members of the association draped it around the structure. Members of the Maha Sangha then invoked blessings for Navy personnel.
Navy Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Ravindra Tissera and Deputy Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Dammika Wijewardana were among those who attended. Kaushalya Opatha Fernando, president of the Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, also took part.
The observance formed part of a series of religious events organised ahead of the anniversary.
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