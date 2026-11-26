MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Atlas Axillia introduced a range of exercise books with printed activities and QR codes linking to digital material at Temple Trees in Colombo on 21 November. The company calls the range Gold Standard. Lanka Business New

The books include activities on the inside back covers that pupils can try by hand. QR codes offer access to additional material through a device, while the printed activities are included in the books themselves. Atlas also lists thicker paper and new cover designs among the features of the range.

Atlas said about 500 people, including pupils, parents and teachers, attended the unveiling. An activity area demonstrated ideas from the books. Indrajith Binduhewa, the company's Sri Lanka country head, linked the changes to its aim of giving children more ways to explore ideas during everyday schoolwork.

The range brings together conventional writing pages and optional activities in print and online. Families and schools can distinguish between the exercises available directly in the book and the material that requires a device.