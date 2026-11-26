Atlas Axillia Sets The New Gold Standard In Exercise Books
The books include activities on the inside back covers that pupils can try by hand. QR codes offer access to additional material through a device, while the printed activities are included in the books themselves. Atlas also lists thicker paper and new cover designs among the features of the range.
Atlas said about 500 people, including pupils, parents and teachers, attended the unveiling. An activity area demonstrated ideas from the books. Indrajith Binduhewa, the company's Sri Lanka country head, linked the changes to its aim of giving children more ways to explore ideas during everyday schoolwork.
The range brings together conventional writing pages and optional activities in print and online. Families and schools can distinguish between the exercises available directly in the book and the material that requires a device.
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