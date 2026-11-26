MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Plastics & Rubber Institute of Sri Lanka presented its Lifetime Achievement Award to Global Rubber Industries executive director Ananda Caldera on 17 November. GRI said Caldera, a former president of the institute, was the fourth recipient of the award.

Caldera trained as an engineer and served as a director of manufacturing before joining GRI. His employer credits him with establishing a custom rubber mixing facility and introducing hot process retreading for off-road tyres in Sri Lanka. Retreading gives the tyre casing a second working life by replacing the worn tread.

He joined GRI in January 2012 and helped expand its specialty tyre manufacturing operations in Sri Lanka. The company supplies tyres for agricultural and industrial use. Caldera also chaired the Sri Lanka Association of Manufacturers and Exporters of Rubber Products and the Ministry of Industries' Rubber Sector Advisory Board.

GRI said Caldera was appointed to the Industrialization Commission in 2018. He holds an MBA in Management of Technology from the University of Moratuwa.