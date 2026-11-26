Seven Years. Countless Stronger Stories. FHIIT Sets Its Sights On What's Next
Its training method, which FHIIT calls High Intensity Active Rest Training, combines functional cardio with strength exercises and structured coaching. The business says it has refined its training programmes over seven years, offering group sessions as an alternative to conventional gym workouts.
FHIIT also trains athletes through its affiliation with HYROX, a fitness racing format. The company says athletes it has helped develop have placed on podiums internationally. It also reports winning bronze in the Best Brand of the Year category at the 2025 SLIM Awards.
The founders credited members, coaches and staff with shaping the business. FHIIT says its next priorities include developing athletes, widening access to training and reaching more communities in Sri Lanka.
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