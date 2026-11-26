MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's ambassador to Jordan, G.M. Vipulatheja Wishwanath Aponsu, discussed possible high-level visits and cooperation in international bodies in separate meetings with senior Jordanian Foreign Ministry officials on 22 and 24 November.

Aponsu met Ambassador Amjad Al Quhaiwi, director of Jordan's Protocol Department, on 22 November. According to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Amman, they discussed Jordan's diplomatic procedures and ways to develop bilateral ties. The prospect of visits between the two countries formed part of that discussion.

On 24 November, Aponsu met Prof. Nidal Al-Qatamin, director of the Department of International Organizations. The discussion covered how Sri Lanka and Jordan could cooperate at international organisations and in global forums. The two sides discussed whether they could support each other's candidatures for positions in international bodies where their interests align.

The meetings covered two channels for further engagement: direct contact between the governments and cooperation in wider international forums.