MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Ceylon Literary & Arts Festival returns to Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo from 22 to 24 January 2027, with more than 30 speakers across more than 15 panels. The fourth edition of the festival will expand its programme for young people, and public literary sessions are scheduled for 23 and 24 January. ceylonliteraryfestiva

The first writers announced include Francesc Miralles, co-author of Ikigai, novelist Sir Alexander McCall Smith, poet Nikita Gill, writer Nilanjana S Roy and Sri Lankan author Vajra Chandrasekera. Curated by Mita Kapur, the literary programme also features Anuradha Roy, Tishani Doshi, Ramya Chamalie Jirasinghe, Ashwin Sanghi and writer and filmmaker Tanya Selvaratnam.

The art exhibition, Kinesis, will bring together more than 10 artists in association with the John Keells Foundation. It will explore movement through themes that include the body, society and the ocean. Live music, theatre and film screenings will run alongside the literary programme, with the full line-up due in December.

The children's programme, Story Junction, will offer more than 15 workshops over two days for children aged four to 16, covering puppetry, creative writing, animation, music and theatre. The festival will also highlight libraries in Jaffna, Batticaloa, Galle and Colombo. Organisers say more than 50 young volunteers are already taking part in planning and preparing the event.

The organisers have set 30 November as the early-bird deadline for literary passes. The festival website distinguishes between a five-session bundle and a day pass for each public day. It also lists plans for free student passes, with eligibility and booking details to be confirmed. ceylonliteraryfestiva