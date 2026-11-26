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Turning 70 doesn't automatically make you an unsafe driver or trigger a mandatory nationwide medical driving assessment. Common medications, including certain over-the-counter allergy medicines and sleep aids, can impair driving even when you don't feel drowsy. Some states legally require physicians to report medical conditions that could interfere with safe driving. Addressing health-related driving problems early could help prevent costly accidents, preserve your independence, and protect your retirement savings.

You schedule your annual medical appointment expecting to discuss your blood pressure, cholesterol, and prescription medications. Instead, your doctor asks whether you still drive at night, whether you've recently had an accident, and how comfortable you feel navigating unfamiliar roads. The questions might seem unrelated to your health, but there's a good reason your physician is asking.

Federal traffic safety data show that 8,019 Americans aged 65 and older died in traffic crashes in 2024, accounting for approximately 20% of nationwide traffic fatalities. With Older Driver Safety Awareness Week scheduled for December 7–11, 2026, there's renewed attention on helping older Americans remain safely behind the wheel.

Discussing driving after 70 with your doctor could help you maintain your independence, avoid expensive accidents, and identify underlying health problems before they become more serious.

Turning 70 Doesn't Automatically Make You an Unsafe Driver

There is no universal age at which someone becomes incapable of operating a vehicle safely. In fact, the fatality rate per 100,000 adults aged 65 and older decreased by approximately 2% between 2023 and 2024, based on federal traffic safety data. Nevertheless, certain medical conditions that can interfere with driving become more common with age. Changes in reaction time, vision, and physical mobility may develop gradually enough that you barely notice them. Your doctor's questions are more likely to concern your individual abilities than the birth date printed on your driver's license.

Your Medication List Could Explain Why Your Doctor Is Asking

The medication you took before going to bed last night could still affect your ability to drive this morning. The Food and Drug Administration identifies certain sleep aids, muscle relaxants, opioids, antihistamines, and anti-anxiety medications as potential driving safety concerns. Some antihistamines can interfere with concentration and reaction time even when you don't feel sleepy. Bring a complete list of your prescription medications, over-the-counter products, and supplements to your next appointment so your physician or pharmacist can identify potential interactions. Never discontinue a necessary medication independently, but ask whether alternative treatments or adjustments could help you continue driving safely.

Changes in Vision Aren't Always Obvious

Gradual changes in eyesight can become difficult to recognize because people naturally adapt to them over time. Cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and other conditions may affect different aspects of visual performance. You might still read a traditional eye chart adequately while struggling with glare, darkness, or objects appearing in your peripheral vision. If oncoming headlights suddenly make driving after dark uncomfortable, mention that specific experience during your appointment. Appropriate vision treatment may help some motorists continue driving after 70 rather than giving up their keys prematurely.

Your Joints and Muscles Matter Behind the Wheel

Something as seemingly unrelated as worsening arthritis could influence your ability to operate a vehicle safely. Turning your head to check blind spots, maintaining control of the steering wheel, and moving between pedals all require adequate physical mobility. The National Institute on Aging identifies difficulty turning your head or moving your foot between pedals as potential driving safety concerns. Your physician may suggest physical therapy or refer you to a specialist who can evaluate whether vehicle adaptations would be appropriate. Addressing these limitations early could also help you avoid replacing a vehicle unnecessarily when suitable modifications might meet your needs.

Memory Questions Can Also Be Related to Driving

Navigating traffic requires sustained attention, decision-making, spatial awareness, and the ability to process changing information. A physician may ask whether you've recently become lost on familiar roads or experienced difficulty following traffic signals. Forgetting an occasional street name doesn't automatically indicate a serious cognitive disorder. However, repeatedly becoming disoriented on a route you've driven for decades deserves medical attention. Identifying an underlying problem can help you and your family make informed decisions about driving after 70, future care, and transportation expenses.

Your Doctor May Ask About Recent Traffic Incidents

A scraped garage door, several minor collisions, or increasing difficulty parking could reveal changes that aren't apparent during a routine physical examination. The National Institute on Aging includes repeated accidents, traffic citations, and unexplained vehicle damage among potential warning signs of declining driving ability. Be candid about experiences that have made you uncomfortable behind the wheel, even if nobody was injured. Your physician may suggest additional testing or refer you to an occupational therapist specializing in driver rehabilitation. Ask about evaluation costs and insurance coverage beforehand, since specialized driving assessments may involve out-of-pocket expenses.

Could Your Doctor Report You to the DMV?

Reporting requirements for medically impaired drivers vary considerably between states, and some physicians have mandatory reporting obligations. Under Pennsylvania's medical reporting law, qualifying healthcare professionals generally must report specified medical conditions that could impair driving within 10 days, with exceptions for short-term conditions expected to last less than 90 days. The state's requirements aren't limited to older motorists, demonstrating that medical fitness rather than age alone determines whether reporting is necessary. A report can result in further evaluation, license restrictions, license recall, or no action, depending on the findings. Ask your physician about the reporting requirements in your state if you're concerned about how a particular diagnosis could affect your driving privileges.

You Might Not Have to Give Up Driving Completely

Some motorists can manage particular limitations by avoiding difficult driving conditions when medically appropriate. Eliminating nighttime trips, choosing familiar routes, or avoiding heavy traffic may help certain individuals remain safely mobile. However, these adjustments aren't substitutes for medical evaluation when serious impairment is suspected or a healthcare professional has advised against driving. An approved defensive driving course might also help eligible older motorists qualify for an auto insurance discount, depending on state law and their insurance company's policies. Continuing to drive after 70 should involve finding safe, practical solutions rather than ignoring changes that could put you or other motorists at risk.

One Avoidable Accident Can Disrupt Your Retirement Budget

Consider a retiree facing a $1,000 insurance deductible, $400 in uncovered temporary transportation expenses, and an additional $600 in annual insurance premiums following an accident. Those hypothetical expenses would total $2,000 during the first year, excluding medical bills, uncovered property damage, or legal expenses. Someone living on $2,000 in monthly retirement income would effectively lose an entire month's income to those additional costs. Older adults can also be more vulnerable to serious injuries during collisions, potentially introducing rehabilitation expenses and additional caregiving needs. Taking your doctor's driving concerns seriously could therefore help protect both your physical well-being and your retirement savings.

Giving Up Driving Can Introduce Unexpected Expenses, Too

Losing access to your vehicle may mean paying for transportation to medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, and social activities. Just three $40 round trips each week would cost approximately $520 per month, or $6,240 annually, before accounting for savings from no longer owning a vehicle. Original Medicare generally doesn't cover ordinary transportation to routine medical appointments, although it covers certain medically necessary ambulance services. Some Medicare Advantage plans offer supplemental transportation benefits, but eligibility, trip limits, and covered destinations vary. Review your insurance benefits and investigate community transportation programs before assuming your healthcare coverage will absorb these expenses.

Protect Your Independence Before Someone Else Has to Intervene

Having an honest conversation about driving after 70 doesn't mean surrendering your independence. It gives you an opportunity to address treatable medical problems, investigate transportation alternatives, and prepare financially for changes that may eventually become necessary. The federal Eldercare Locator can help older Americans identify transportation assistance and other community resources. Making these arrangements while you're still comfortable driving can prevent a sudden medical diagnosis from turning into a transportation and financial crisis.

Would you feel comfortable discussing your driving habits with your doctor, or would you worry that being honest could cost you your driver's license?

Drew Blankenship

Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.

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