MENAFN - Saving Advice) Quick Read

Retailers and delivery companies aren't automatically financially responsible for packages stolen after a properly completed delivery. A package delivered to the wrong address or left without a required signature could give you stronger grounds for reimbursement. Some credit cards offer purchase protection that covers qualifying theft, even when traditional billing dispute protections don't apply. Checking delivery requirements before placing an expensive order could save you hundreds of dollars and an unnecessary insurance claim.

You scored a $700 laptop during a Black Friday sale. While you're out running errands, a delivery notification arrives with a photograph showing the box sitting prominently on your front steps. By the time you get home, it's gone.

You're understandably frustrated. Why would a delivery driver leave something so expensive where anyone walking past could take it?

Between 2019 and 2024, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service arrested nearly 9,300 suspects in connection with mail and package theft. With holiday shopping bringing more deliveries to American households, understanding who pays for stolen packages could spare you a considerable financial headache.

Who Is Actually Responsible for Your Stolen Package?

Unfortunately, there's no universal rule requiring retailers or delivery companies to replace merchandise stolen from your doorstep.

Much depends on whether the package was properly delivered, the terms of your purchase agreement, applicable state law, and any additional protections you purchased. If a carrier fulfilled its delivery obligations and someone subsequently stole the merchandise, you could be left absorbing the financial loss.

However, receiving a delivery confirmation doesn't necessarily mean those obligations were fulfilled.

A photograph showing your package outside an unfamiliar house, for example, provides evidence of a potential delivery error rather than proof that someone stole merchandise from your property.

An Expensive Package May Have Required a Signature

Here's something many online shoppers don't realize: Certain shipping arrangements include mandatory signature requirements based on the shipment's declared value.

Under FedEx's declared value policy, qualifying shipments valued at $500 or more traveling to or within the United States and Canada automatically receive Direct Signature Required service at no additional charge.

If nobody is available to sign, the carrier generally attempts delivery again.

However, the retail price of your purchase isn't necessarily the value declared by the sender. A $700 laptop doesn't automatically receive this protection simply because that's what you paid.

Check your order confirmation and ask the retailer which shipping service was purchased. If a required signature was never obtained, you may have a stronger case for reimbursement.

Start With the Company That Sold You the Merchandise

Rather than spending hours trying to reach the delivery driver, contact the retailer first.

The Federal Trade Commission's guidance on missing online orders identifies the seller as the appropriate starting point. Retailers may have access to shipping records, carrier investigations, and replacement procedures unavailable to individual customers.

Some businesses will replace stolen merchandise as a customer service gesture, even when they aren't necessarily legally obligated to do so. Others may require a police report or evidence of improper delivery.

Request a case number and written confirmation of your complaint. If the investigation takes longer than expected, you'll have documentation showing when you first reported the problem.

Did You Accidentally Give the Driver Permission to Leave It?

Before blaming the delivery company, review any preferences you've established through your shipping account.

Perhaps you authorized unattended deliveries several years ago because you were tired of missing packages while at work. That forgotten authorization could affect your ability to recover money today.

UPS's claims policy, for instance, identifies certain packages that recipients have authorized for release as ineligible for lost-package claims.

There is also a difference between requesting that a driver hide a package behind a planter and purchasing a delivery service that explicitly requires a signature. Ordinary delivery preferences aren't necessarily enforceable guarantees.

Shipping Insurance Doesn't Cover Every Type of Loss

Retailers sometimes purchase additional shipping protection for expensive merchandise. However, a carrier's declared value coverage isn't necessarily the same thing as comprehensive insurance against theft.

FedEx, for example, generally includes a standard $100 liability limit unless a higher value is declared, subject to its applicable shipping terms. The retailer may have purchased separate insurance or arranged additional protection.

If merchandise disappears, ask what coverage was purchased, who is authorized to submit a claim, and whether the circumstances qualify.

Don't wait too long. UPS generally requires eligible lost-package claims to be initiated within 60 days of the scheduled delivery date.

Your Credit Card Could Protect You in Two Different Ways

Many consumers know they can dispute certain credit card charges, but fewer realize that some cards offer a separate benefit that protects newly purchased merchandise.

The distinction matters when determining who pays for stolen packages.

Billing disputes: Federal law provides protections for qualifying billing errors involving merchandise that wasn't delivered as agreed. The FTC advises consumers to submit a written dispute within 60 days of the date the first statement containing the error was sent.

Purchase protection: This optional card benefit can cover certain purchases against theft or accidental damage for a specified period.

For example, Chase's purchase protection benefits generally cover eligible purchases for up to 120 days, or 90 days for New York residents. Reimbursement limits vary by card, and exclusions apply.

Even if your bank determines that a properly delivered package doesn't qualify for a traditional billing dispute, you might still have another way to recover your money through purchase protection.

Paying With a Debit Card Could Leave You With Fewer Options

If you bought that $700 laptop with your debit card, the money has likely already left your checking account.

Federal debit card protections differ from credit card protections when merchandise doesn't arrive. Your bank might offer additional dispute assistance, but a refund isn't guaranteed.

For retirees living on fixed incomes, temporarily losing access to several hundred dollars can disrupt an entire month's budget. Using a credit card with appropriate purchase protection for expensive online orders, and paying the balance in full, may provide an additional financial safeguard.

Will Homeowners Insurance Cover Porch Theft?

Personal property theft may be covered under homeowners or renters insurance, depending on the circumstances and your policy.

Whether filing a claim makes financial sense is another matter.

Consider three hypothetical scenarios involving otherwise covered theft and a $1,000 insurance deductible:

A stolen $700 laptop: No insurance reimbursement. A stolen $1,200 television: Potential reimbursement of $200. A stolen $2,500 jewelry purchase: Potential reimbursement of $1,500 before applicable coverage limitations.

Jewelry, electronics, and other property may be subject to additional policy conditions or coverage limits. Previous claims and claims history may also influence future insurance costs.

For smaller losses, pursuing retailer reimbursement or credit card purchase protection may be more practical than filing a homeowners insurance claim.

What to Do Immediately After Discovering a Missing Package

The sooner you document the disappearance, the easier it may be to establish what happened.

Save the delivery photograph, tracking information, purchase receipt, and any applicable delivery instructions. Download security camera footage before older recordings are automatically erased.

If you suspect theft involving the U.S. Postal Service, you can submit a report through the U.S. Postal Inspection Service or call 1-877-876-2455. For privately delivered packages that never entered USPS custody, contact the appropriate carrier and local law enforcement.

A police report may also be required when submitting an insurance or purchase protection claim.

An Extra $8 Could Protect a $700 Purchase

Paying an illustrative $8 for signature-required delivery represents just over 1% of the cost of a $700 purchase.

But you might not need to pay anything extra.

Retailer pickup counters, participating package lockers, carrier pickup locations, and eligible postal hold services can provide alternatives to unattended doorstep deliveries. Some retailers also allow customers to select delivery dates when someone will be home.

Before spending money on a security camera or expensive package lockbox, investigate the free options already available through your retailer and shipping provider.

A camera might document a theft, but a secure pickup arrangement could prevent it altogether.

Don't Accept a Delivery Photograph as the Final Answer

Determining who pays for stolen packages requires more than checking whether the tracking status says delivered. Shipping agreements, signature requirements, retailer policies, insurance coverage, and credit card benefits can all influence your ability to recover the money.

Start with the retailer. Preserve your evidence, investigate your financial protections, and keep track of applicable claim deadlines.

For future purchases, spend a few minutes reviewing delivery arrangements before clicking the checkout button. Recovering hundreds of dollars after a theft is considerably harder than preventing the loss in the first place.

Do you think delivery companies should be financially responsible when they leave expensive packages somewhere that clearly exposes them to theft, or should that responsibility fall on the customer?

Drew Blankenship

Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.

Like This Article? Share It With A Colleague.

Link copied!