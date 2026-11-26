MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Your financial advisor announces retirement, and suddenly the person who knows your financial life better than your accountant seems ready to disappear. There goes the familiar voice, the annual portfolio review, and the person who remembers why that particular investment sits in your account.

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But here's a reassuring detail: Your advisor's retirement doesn't automatically mean your money goes anywhere. In most traditional advisory arrangements, a separate financial institution holds your investments. The bigger question involves who takes over the decisions, communication, and ongoing management.

That handoff can go smoothly, or it can leave clients wondering who has permission to touch their portfolios. The difference often comes down to arrangements the advisory firm made long before anyone announced a retirement party.

The first thing to establish is where the money actually lives. Many investment advisors manage portfolios through independent custodians, such as brokerage firms or banks. These institutions hold the securities and cash, maintain account records, and provide statements. The SEC's custody rule generally requires registered investment advisors with custody of client assets to use a qualified custodian, subject to certain exceptions. The advisor's authority to manage investments does not automatically give that person ownership of the assets.

For example, someone might have a $600,000 retirement portfolio at Charles Schwab while an independent advisor manages its investments. If that advisor retires, the account doesn't automatically move to another company. Schwab still holds the investments, and the client retains ownership. The firm must arrange for someone else to manage the portfolio, or the client can choose a different advisor.

There are exceptions, and account arrangements vary. That's why checking the name on the actual account statements makes more sense than assuming the advisor's office holds everything.

For advisors who work at larger firms, retirement often triggers an internal handoff. Another advisor may inherit the client relationships, review existing portfolios, and become the primary contact. The firm might also introduce an associate who already knows the household's financial goals and history. This arrangement can make the transition relatively painless. The incoming advisor can access relevant records, review investment strategies, and continue communicating with clients. Someone who has spent years coordinating retirement withdrawals, tax-sensitive investments, and estate-planning conversations may appreciate that continuity.

However, an internal replacement isn't automatically the right replacement. A client who prefers conservative investments might suddenly find themselves working with someone who favors more aggressive strategies. Someone who regularly discusses retirement income might get paired with an advisor who concentrates on accumulating wealth.

Ask whether the new advisor will follow the existing investment strategy or recommend changes. Find out who will handle routine questions, how often the firm will review the portfolio, and whether the service arrangement will change.

A familiar company name doesn't guarantee a familiar experience.

A retiring advisor who owns an independent practice has another option: sell the business or transfer client relationships to another advisory firm. Buyers often value established client relationships, recurring advisory fees, and the opportunity to expand their businesses.

That doesn't mean clients become somebody else's property. Registered investment advisors generally cannot assign advisory contracts without client consent under the Investment Advisers Act. The details depend on the transaction, the contract, and applicable regulatory requirements.

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Clients may receive a notice explaining the proposed transition and introducing the acquiring firm. They may also receive a new advisory agreement, updated fee disclosures, or instructions for approving the arrangement.

Read those documents rather than treating them as administrative paperwork. A new firm might offer different investment services, charge a different fee, or use another custodian. Even a seemingly straightforward business sale can change the practical experience of managing household finances.

And nobody needs to accept a new relationship simply because the retiring advisor recommends it. Ask about the alternatives, including transferring the account to another advisor or managing it independently.

One detail can easily get lost during a retirement announcement: the advisory agreement. That document spells out the relationship between the client and the advisory business, including services, fees, investment authority, and termination provisions. A successor might propose a new agreement that looks almost identical to the old one. Still, compare the details. Does the new advisor retain discretionary trading authority? Will the firm continue financial planning, or only investment management? Does the fee structure change?

Consider a household that pays an annual fee for investment management and retirement planning. If the successor only manages investments, the household could lose valuable planning services without receiving an obvious reduction in its bill.

Also check whether the advisor or firm will change custodians. A change in custodian may require account-transfer paperwork and could affect certain investments or account features. Ask whether the transfer involves selling securities, creating tax consequences, or temporarily limiting access to funds.

Don't sign documents simply because someone describes them as routine. A few minutes spent reading the agreement can prevent months of frustration.

An advisor's announcement should start a conversation, not end one. Clients can ask the firm:

Who will become my primary advisor? Get the person's full name, qualifications, and professional background. Will my investments or financial plan change? Ask whether the successor intends to recommend a different strategy. Will my fees change? Request a written explanation of any new charges or pricing arrangements. Will my account stay with its current custodian? Find out whether any transfers, sales, or new authorizations are necessary. Can I decline the proposed transition? Ask about termination rights, account-transfer options, and any applicable fees.

The answers should come from the firm in writing whenever possible. A cheerful introductory phone call is pleasant, but it doesn't replace a clear explanation of contractual changes.

Clients should also independently check the incoming professional's credentials. FINRA's free BrokerCheck service provides information about brokers, brokerage firms, employment histories, qualifications, and certain disciplinary disclosures. The SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure database provides registration and background information about investment advisors.

These checks take little effort and offer a useful way to evaluate someone who may soon oversee a substantial portion of a household's savings.

Not every retirement comes with months of introductions and carefully organized farewell lunches. Illness, unexpected departures, and sudden business closures can interrupt an advisory relationship without much notice.

In a well-prepared firm, another qualified professional or an outside successor should have a plan for maintaining client communications, protecting records, and handling ongoing business responsibilities. NASAA's model succession guidance specifically addresses the need for firms to plan for the loss of key personnel and arrange appropriate client transitions. State requirements vary.

If the advisor disappears unexpectedly, contact the advisory firm's main office and the custodian listed on your account statements. Confirm who currently has authority to manage the account and how to reach the person handling your relationship.

Continue monitoring account statements and transactions. Be particularly cautious about unsolicited messages asking for passwords, account numbers, or transfers to unfamiliar accounts. A retirement announcement can also give scammers an opportunity to impersonate the departing advisor.

If the firm cannot explain what happens next, clients can contact their custodian, check the advisor's registration, and explore other professional arrangements. They should avoid making rushed investment changes simply because the familiar advisor has left.

A financial advisor's departure can create an uncomfortable gap, especially when that person has guided major decisions for years. But clients have choices, and they don't have to accept the first replacement someone introduces.

The smartest move involves knowing who holds the assets, who controls investment decisions, and what the advisory agreement actually permits. Those details matter whether the advisor retires voluntarily, sells the practice, or leaves unexpectedly.

An advisor may retire from the business, but the client's financial goals don't retire with them. The next person handling those goals should earn the relationship, not simply inherit a phone number.

Would you feel comfortable letting your longtime advisor's recommended successor manage your retirement savings, or would you prefer to find someone independently?