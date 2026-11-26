MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data from 1,500+ placements shows US companies save about 60% on senior LATAM engineers, with salaries still rising across every role tracked

Lewes, DE, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexton, which has matched 1,500+ Latin American engineers with 350+ US companies since 2018, today released updated data from its LATAM engineering compensation report, What US tech companies actually pay LATAM engineers. The report is built from Nexton's own placements, not surveys. It gives US engineering leaders the cost benchmarks they need to decide between staff augmentation and direct hiring for senior roles.

The data covers engineers with 6+ years of experience, high English proficiency and experience in US-based Agile teams, paid in US dollars across Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and the rest of the region.







Nexton

Key findings

About 60% average savings against equivalent US salaries for senior engineers, and up to 78% for leadership roles such as Engineering Managers and Tech Leads.

A Senior Engineering Manager costs about $350,000 in total US compensation, against $90,000 to $100,000 in LATAM.

A Back End Developer costs about $160,000 to $170,000 in the US, against a LATAM median of about $80,000.

Salaries are rising. The Back End Developer median moved from about $79,000 in Q4 2025 to $84,000 in Q1 2026, and the 90th percentile from about $100,000 to over $110,000.

100% of the roles Nexton placed are fully remote.

Staff augmentation or direct hiring: the question the data answers

US companies hiring in Latin America usually choose between two models. With staff augmentation, a vetted engineer joins the company's team quickly to add senior capacity for a project or a quarter. With direct hiring, the company brings the engineer onto its own team as a long-term owner of the work. Nexton offers both, and the compensation data applies to each: the salary benchmark sets the budget, and the role's time horizon sets the model.

"Most engineering leaders ask whether they should hire in Latin America. The better question is what the role needs," said Lucas Arana, COO of Nexton. "If you need senior capacity on your team this quarter, staff augmentation gets you there. If you need someone who will own a system for years, direct hiring is the right call. In both cases, the decision should start from real compensation data, not guesses, and that is what this report gives US companies."

Every Nexton candidate goes through engineer-to-engineer technical vetting: senior engineers evaluate senior engineers before a US company sees a profile. Nexton's matching platform, MatchIQ, combines that human review with independent verification, so companies receive matched candidates within 72 hours of sharing a brief.

The full report, with medians and percentiles by role, is available at nexton.dev/compensation-report.

About Nexton

Nexton builds nearshore engineering teams for US companies through staff augmentation and direct hiring. Since 2017 it has matched 1,500+ Latin American engineers with 350+ US companies, using engineer-to-engineer technical vetting and its MatchIQ matching platform. Nexton is rated 4.9/5 on Clutch. Learn more at nexton.dev.

Media contact: Nexton Marketing

...

nexton.dev

Sources: landing del Compensation Report · LATAM tech salaries in 2026 · About

Attachment

Nexton Releases 2026 LATAM Engineer Compensation Data to Help US Tech Companies Choose Between Staff Augmentation and Direct Hiring