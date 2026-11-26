MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HomeRepairly notes that homeowners can submit a project once and receive up to three no-obligation quotes from independent local service providers

HARRISONVILLE, MO, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeRepairly, an online service that connects homeowners with local home repair providers, said today that its matching platform is available nationwide at no cost to homeowners. A homeowner describes a project, and the company connects the request with up to three independent providers working in that area, each of whom contacts the homeowner and quotes the work directly.

Annual spending on improvements and maintenance to owner-occupied homes is projected to reach $518 billion by the end of 2026, according to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.









HomeRepairly

Providers inspect the exterior surfaces and overall condition of the home, along with gutters and downspouts, flashing and seals around vents, chimneys, and skylights, and structural elements. They then quote repair or replacement work based on what they find.

The process takes four steps. A homeowner confirms ownership and enters the property address, describes the work and timeline, is matched with providers based on those details, and then arranges the work directly with the provider they choose. A homeowner is not required to accept any quote.

HomeRepairly does not perform the work, sell materials, or act as an agent for homeowners or providers. Agreements covering scope, price, schedule, and payment are between the homeowner and the provider. The company said it does not endorse or recommend individual providers and does not guarantee the quality, price, or availability of their work.

“Homeowners make this kind of decision rarely, and they usually start without a baseline for price or scope,” said a HomeRepairly spokesperson.“The service gives them a starting point: one request, up to three local providers who do that work, and quotes they can compare. The decision stays with the homeowner.”

HomeRepairly follows up after a match, and its support team answers questions at 833-482-5809 or.... The company advises homeowners to confirm that a provider holds the license and insurance required in their state or locality, to obtain a written scope and price before work begins, and to keep records of payments and change orders.

ABOUT HOMEREPAIRLY

HomeRepairly is a free online service that connects homeowners with local service providers. The company is not a contractor and does not perform, supervise, or warrant work. Homeowners are responsible for verifying that a provider holds the licensing and insurance required for the work. HomeRepairly is based at 117 S Lexington St, Ste 100, Harrisonville, MO 64701-2444, and can be reached at (833) 482-5809 or .

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HomeRepairly Opens Free Home Repair Matching Service to Homeowners Nationwide