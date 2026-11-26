AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Now available on Amazon, the opening installment of the Cor Unum series takes readers into a richly imagined world of supernatural beings, hidden bloodlines, dangerous loyalties, and devastating revelations.

The most dangerous secrets are not always hidden in the shadows. Sometimes, they are kept by the people we trust the most DJ Raper announces the official relaunch of Justice: Cor Unum, Book One, an immersive supernatural fantasy novel that challenges the boundaries between the world humanity knows and the extraordinary forces operating beyond its understanding. Combining paranormal romance, ancient mythology, psychological suspense, and emotionally complex storytelling, the novel invites readers into a universe where nothing is quite what it seems.

Now available on Amazon, the refreshed edition introduces a new audience to the captivating world of Cor Unum while offering returning readers an opportunity to rediscover the story that began it all.

A World Hidden in Plain Sight

Justice has never experienced the world the way ordinary people do. Born with the extraordinary gift of sight, she possesses the ability to perceive supernatural beings and forces concealed from humanity.

Vampires, werewolves, Fae, demons, and other extraordinary entities are not merely the subjects of folklore or frightening bedtime stories. They are part of a living, breathing reality that exists alongside the familiar world.

For Justice, understanding these hidden realms has always been part of her existence. Protecting humanity from knowledge it may not be prepared to confront is a responsibility she understands.

But when carefully guarded secrets begin to unravel, she discovers that knowing the supernatural world exists is entirely different from understanding her own place within it.

The people she has trusted may not be who they claim to be. Ancient rivalries are beginning to resurface. Powerful Nephilim hold secrets that could transform her understanding of her identity, her relationships, and the very nature of her existence.

As the boundaries between truth and deception become increasingly difficult to distinguish, Justice finds herself drawn into a conflict shaped by centuries of ambition, desire, manipulation, and unresolved loyalties.

The closer she comes to uncovering the truth, the more dangerous her world becomes.

When Love, Loyalty, and Power Become Impossible to Separate

What distinguishes Justice is its exploration of the emotional complexities that exist beneath its supernatural mythology its extraordinary creatures, hidden histories, and ancient conflicts, the novel examines profoundly human questions about identity, trust, belonging, vulnerability, and personal freedom love survive when it is built upon deception? When does protection become control? And how much of one's identity belongs to oneself when powerful forces have spent years shaping the circumstances of one's life?

Through Justice's relationships with Victor, Marcus, Collin, and the other inhabitants of this intricate supernatural universe, Raper explores the consequences of misplaced trust and the emotional cost of discovering that the people closest to us may have motives we never imagined than presenting a simple struggle between good and evil, Justice introduces morally complex characters whose desires, fears, and ambitions challenge conventional ideas of heroism and villainy.

In this world, extraordinary power does not guarantee wisdom, affection does not always guarantee safety, and loyalty is rarely without consequence.

The result is a supernatural narrative that balances mystery, emotional intensity, paranormal intrigue, and an expanding mythology with a deeply personal journey of discovery.

Introducing the Cor Unum Literary Universe

With Justice, DJ Raper establishes the foundation of the Cor Unum series, an interconnected supernatural saga in which ancient histories, powerful bloodlines, and complicated relationships shape the destinies of its characters series brings together elements of supernatural fantasy, paranormal romance, religious and mythological imagery, and psychological conflict, creating a fictional universe where individual choices can have consequences that extend across generations readers uncover the secrets surrounding Justice, they are introduced to a much larger world of supernatural hierarchies, extraordinary abilities, concealed identities, and conflicts that have endured for centuries.

The journey continues in Demon Touched: The Awakening, the second installment of the Cor Unum series, which builds upon the mysteries, relationships, and supernatural forces introduced in the first novel.

For readers drawn to immersive fictional universes, unpredictable alliances, morally complicated characters, and stories that challenge the distinction between darkness and light, Justice offers the beginning of a compelling literary journey.

A New Chapter in DJ Raper's Literary Journey

The relaunch of Justice: Cor Unum, Book One represents an important milestone for DJ Raper and the continued development of her literary universe.

With a refreshed cover design, updated interior presentation, and an expanding digital author presence, the novel is positioned to reach new readers while reconnecting with those who experienced its original publication.

The relaunch also marks the beginning of a renewed effort to build a community around the Cor Unum series, connecting readers with the author, the mythology behind her stories, and future developments within her fictional universe.

Through her official author website, Amazon author presence, Goodreads profile, and social media platforms, Raper is creating new opportunities for readers to discover her work and follow the evolution of the series.

At its core, Justice is a story about discovering who we are when everything we believe about ourselves is called into question. It is about the courage to confront uncomfortable truths, the consequences of surrendering control, and the struggle to distinguish genuine devotion from dangerous obsession.

It reminds readers that monsters are not always recognizable, power is not always liberating, and the truth does not always arrive as salvation.

Some secrets are buried for protection. Others are buried for power. And some truths change everything.

Book Availability

Justice: Cor Unum, Book One is now available on Amazon of supernatural fantasy, paranormal romance, dark fantasy, and mythology-inspired fiction are invited to discover the hidden world of Cor Unum and experience the story that begins Justice's extraordinary journey.

Book Title: Justice

Series: Cor Unum - Book One

Author: DJ Raper

Genre: Supernatural Fantasy, Paranormal Romance, Dark Fantasy, and Supernatural Suspense

Language: English

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About the Author

DJ Raper is a supernatural fantasy author and the creator of the Cor Unum literary series. Her storytelling explores the intersection of hidden realities, ancient mythology, extraordinary powers, and the complexities of human emotion immersive world-building and morally layered characters, Raper examines themes of identity, loyalty, betrayal, love, personal freedom, and the consequences of power.

Her fictional universe brings together vampires, werewolves, Fae, demons, Nephilim, and other supernatural beings, weaving their histories and relationships into stories that challenge conventional perceptions of good, evil, and everything in between novel Justice introduces readers to the expansive world of Cor Unum, with the story continuing in Demon Touched: The Awakening.

To discover more about DJ Raper, her literary universe, and upcoming releases, visit .



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DJ Raper Relaunches Justice: Cor Unum, Book One, a Gripping Supernatural Fantasy of Power and Betrayal News Provided By Nux News wire November 26, 2026, 18:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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