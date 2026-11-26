The Will Peters-Seymour Trio concert, presented by Origins Jazz Series at Trifecta Glass on November 20, 2026.

The nationally recognized gallery and speakeasy opens to the public at 4 p.m., with Lee Carol performing live at 8 p.m.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trifecta Glass, a nationally recognized destination for contemporary glass art, immersive experiences and elevated hospitality, announces its highly anticipated reopening on Friday, November 27, 2026, at 169 North Limestone Street in downtown Lexington, Kentucky.The new location will open to the public at 4 p.m. and remain open until close, with a special live performance by Lee Carol beginning at 8 p.m. The evening marks a new chapter for one of Lexington's most distinctive arts and hospitality destinations.After nearly four years at its original Walton Avenue location, Trifecta has expanded into an approximately 6,300-square-foot space, more than doubling its previous footprint. The new destination brings together a contemporary fine art gallery, working glassblowing studio, nationally recognized speakeasy cocktail lounge and dedicated spaces for private gatherings, exhibitions and live entertainment.Led by owner and resident glass artist Travis Adams, Trifecta offers a rare experience where the creation of art is as compelling as the finished work.Where Art Becomes an Experience:At the heart of Trifecta is a working glassblowing studio, where skilled artists transform molten glass into sculpture, functional glassware and custom creations.The new space allows visitors to experience this artistry from a unique perspective, including an upstairs overlook where guests can observe the studio below.Beyond watching the creative process, visitors can participate in hands-on glassblowing experiences, including beginner classes, couples' experiences, personalized workshops and private instruction.The expanded fine art gallery features work by contemporary glass artists from across the country, alongside Trifecta's collection of works by the late internationally recognized artist Stephen Rolfe Powell, Adams' mentor and former professor at Centre College.Trifecta also specializes in bespoke commissions, collaborating with collectors, interior designers, architects and hospitality professionals on custom glass sculpture, chandeliers, architectural installations and one-of-a-kind works.National Recognition and Elevated Hospitality:The reopening follows Trifecta's No. 2 ranking for Best Speakeasy in the 2026 USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards, a national distinction recognizing its combination of craftsmanship, atmosphere and hospitality.Located upstairs above the working glass studio, Trifecta's speakeasy offers an intimate setting featuring handcrafted cocktails, curated spirits and glassware made by its own artists.The new location also introduces expanded opportunities for private celebrations, corporate gatherings, gallery exhibitions and live performances. Its gallery serves as a cultural gathering space, featuring contemporary artwork and a baby grand piano for live music.As Adams describes the Trifecta vision: "A fusion of the performing arts with the visual arts. A space for all the senses."The relocation brings this distinctive experience into the heart of downtown Lexington, creating a new destination for residents, visitors, art enthusiasts and collectors.Reopening Celebration:Trifecta invites the Lexington community and visitors to experience its new downtown home, explore the expanded gallery, discover its glass artistry and enjoy an evening of music and hospitality.Date: Friday, November 27, 2026Public Opening: 4:00 p.m. until closeLive Entertainment: Lee Carol performs at 8:00 p.m.Location: Trifecta Glass, 169 North Limestone Street, Lexington, KY 40507Website:Phone: (859) 785-0323About Trifecta Glass:Trifecta Glass is a contemporary fine art gallery, working glassblowing studio, speakeasy cocktail lounge and private event destination in Lexington, Kentucky.Founded and led by contemporary glass artist Travis Adams, Trifecta brings together world-class glass artistry, bespoke commissions, hands-on creative experiences and elevated hospitality.

Tiffany Jones

Trifecta Glass

+1 859-785-0323

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Trifecta Glass Reopens in Downtown Lexington With Live Performance by Lee Carol News Provided By StoryVid November 26, 2026, 18:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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