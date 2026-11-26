Daniel Esteves and Joana Silva, the couple behind IMC Models Agency, celebrate 11 years of fashion, international recognition and lasting friendships, building a legacy through The House of Fashion.

The people behind The House of Fashion - a team united by passion, dedication and friendship, representing the human heart of IMC Models Agency's 11-year journey.

Iris Costa, Mariana Martins and Beatriz Costa - three IMC Models talents whose journeys extend from international fashion runways to mentoring the next generation of models.

IMC Models Agency team members together on the red carpet at The House of Fashion in Portugal.

Tânia Campos and Celso Dinis (Arte Nova), Liliana Moreira and Eduardo Coutinho (J.M. Coutinho) - valued sponsors of The House of Fashion whose loyalty, support and friendship are part of IMC Models Agency's 11-year history.

Portuguese modelling agency reports runway event results, international collaborations, model development and contributions from its team and sponsors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IMC Models Agency announces the results of the sixth edition of The House of Fashion as the Portuguese modelling agency marks 11 years of operations in 2026.Held on October 24, 2026, at Fábrica de Santo Thyrso in Santo Tirso, Portugal, the event welcomed more than 1,000 guests, featured 200 runway models exclusively represented by IMC Models Agency, involved over 100 backstage professionals and generated more than two million views across social media platforms, according to the organisers.Organised by IMC Models Agency in partnership with Paris Runway Official, the sixth edition brought together Portuguese and international fashion brands, designers, models, media representatives and industry professionals.The agency's anniversary provides an opportunity to review its development since 2015, including professional training programmes, international fashion collaborations and the contributions of its production team and official sponsors.DANIEL ESTEVES AND JOANA SILVA - 11 YEARS OF LEADERSHIP AND AGENCY DEVELOPMENTEstablished in 2015, IMC Models Agency operates under the leadership of founder and CEO Daniel Esteves and Operations Director Joana Silva.Originally from Porto and married, the two directors combine strategic vision and operational leadership in developing opportunities within the fashion industry.Daniel Esteves oversees the agency's strategic direction and business development, while Joana Silva manages operational activities, production organisation and project coordination.Together, they have expanded the agency's activities beyond traditional model representation, encompassing professional training through IMC Models Academy, castings, photographic productions, advertising campaigns and international fashion events.Their shared commitment to talent development led to the creation of The House of Fashion in 2023, establishing a platform connecting models with designers, brands and industry professionals.For both directors, the agency's development also reflects the importance of professional trust, collaboration and friendships established throughout its 11 years of operations.THE HOUSE OF FASHION - EVENT DEVELOPMENT AND 2026 RESULTSThe inaugural edition of The House of Fashion took place on November 4, 2023, at Fábrica de Santo Thyrso, bringing together more than 100 models, fashion brands, designers and hundreds of guests.Since its launch, the event has expanded its production capacity, international participation and media visibility.The sixth edition featured Italian fashion brands Via Delle Rose (VDR), Relish and Gaudi, Ukrainian brand BY VEL, British brand ORASCI and Original Ireland.Portuguese fashion was represented by Micaela Oliveira, bridal fashion designer Conceição Leite, Miguel Lezon and Nortada, alongside emerging designers from Escola Profissional do Ave.Across its history, The House of Fashion and IMC Models Agency have developed collaborations involving established and emerging designers, including Nuno Gama, Elsa Barreto, Susana Bettencourt and internationally recognised Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada.Additional brands associated with the agency's activities include Piccola Speranza, Dr. Kid, Bee Hoodies and Punch-Oh!.These collaborations reflect the diversity of fashion segments represented throughout the agency's projects, while providing professional runway opportunities for experienced models and emerging talents.NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA COVERAGEIMC Models Agency and The House of Fashion have received media exposure through fashion editorials, runway photography, interviews, television appearances and industry publications.In Portugal, this exposure has included Grupo Impala publications NOVA GENTE, VIP and TV 7 DIAS, alongside Porto Canal and The Fashion Issue.International media exposure across different agency projects has included Moevir, Iconic, ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, Grazia, Glamour, L'Officiel, Fashion Trendsetter and Paris Runway Official.The sixth edition of The House of Fashion received coverage that included runway photographs published in Harper's Bazaar and ELLE, providing international visibility for participating models and fashion brands.Gena Martin of Paris Runway Official also conducted interviews with designers, public figures and selected models during the event.Commenting on the agency's international visibility, Daniel Esteves and Joana Silva stated:"Although IMC Models Agency is well positioned in the Portuguese market, we feel that our greatest recognition comes from abroad, particularly from Europe and the United States of America."The agency's international activities have also included model participation in projects connected with the fashion markets of Paris and Milan, with talents such as Mariana Martins, Beatriz Costa, Iris Costa and Joana Monteiro forming part of its professional journey.MARIANA MARTINS, BEATRIZ COSTA AND IRIS COSTA - FROM RUNWAY MODELS TO FASHION INDUSTRY MENTORSThe professional progression of Mariana Martins, Beatriz Costa and Iris Costa represents a significant outcome of the talent development work undertaken by IMC Models Agency and IMC Models Academy.After years of training, runway appearances and professional modelling experiences, the three models have expanded their responsibilities to include the preparation and development of emerging talent.Alongside their modelling careers, Mariana Martins, Beatriz Costa and Iris Costa contribute to professional training programmes and model castings, sharing the knowledge acquired throughout their individual journeys.At The House of Fashion, they are responsible for runway preparation, helping models refine their technique, posture, confidence and professional presentation before showcasing national and international fashion collections.Their transition from students to models and subsequently to mentors demonstrates the continuity of the agency's professional development programme.For Daniel Esteves and Joana Silva, seeing these three talents assume responsibility for preparing future generations represents a particularly rewarding achievement within IMC Models Agency's 11-year history.J.M. COUTINHO - EVENT SPONSORSHIP, TRUST AND CONTINUED COLLABORATIONOperating in the automotive and vehicle repair sector, J.M. Coutinho, through Eduardo Coutinho and Liliana Moreira, has become a valued partner of IMC Models Agency and The House of Fashion.Their continued support, confidence and commitment have contributed to the growth of the event, demonstrating how businesses from different industries can support fashion and emerging talent.Over the years, this partnership has evolved into a genuine friendship founded on loyalty, mutual respect and shared values.For Daniel Esteves and Joana Silva, Eduardo and Liliana are far more than official sponsors. They are cherished friends whose generosity, encouragement and continued support deserve special recognition within IMC Models Agency's 11-year journey.ARTE NOVA - LONGSTANDING PARTNERSHIP AND EVENT SUPPORTRepresenting the restaurant and hospitality sector through their two Arte Nova restaurants, Celso Dinis and Tânia Campos have become valued partners of IMC Models Agency and The House of Fashion.Their continued support, generosity and confidence in the agency's projects have contributed to the event's growth, strengthening the connection between gastronomy, business and fashion.Over the years, this partnership has evolved into a genuine friendship built on mutual respect, loyalty and shared values.For Daniel Esteves and Joana Silva, Celso and Tânia are far more than official sponsors. They are cherished friends whose dedication, encouragement and continued commitment deserve special recognition within IMC Models Agency's 11-year journey.EVENT OPERATIONS AND THE PROFESSIONALS BEHIND THE HOUSE OF FASHIONThe sixth edition of The House of Fashion involved operational teams responsible for guest reception, runway preparation, model coordination, media relations and backstage production.As part of its 11-year milestone, IMC Models Agency acknowledges the contributions of the individuals supporting these activities.FRANCLIM TEIXEIRA - FROM TALENT DISCOVERY TO VIP GUEST MANAGEMENTFranclim Teixeira has contributed to different stages of IMC Models Agency's development, initially working in the recruitment of new faces, an essential area in the discovery of emerging modelling talent.Today, he continues to contribute to The House of Fashion as a member of the operational team, assuming responsibility for VIP guest reception, a position requiring professionalism, discretion and strong interpersonal skills.His knowledge of the agency and understanding of its values make his contribution particularly meaningful within the organisation of the event.For Daniel Esteves and Joana Silva, Franclim represents the continuity of professional relationships that have developed into genuine friendships, remaining a trusted collaborator and valued friend throughout the agency's journey.JOSÉ NOGUEIRA - OPERATIONAL COORDINATION AND LONGSTANDING COLLABORATIONJosé Nogueira's contribution to IMC Models Agency began in customer support, where he developed a close understanding of the agency's operations and the importance of maintaining professional relationships with models and their families.At The House of Fashion, José contributes to operational control and guest reception, helping coordinate the arrival and welcoming of hundreds of attendees.His experience, reliability and attention to detail support the organisation of an increasingly demanding fashion production.Beyond his professional responsibilities, José maintains a longstanding friendship with Daniel Esteves and Joana Silva, reflecting the trust and continuity that have characterised many of the agency's professional relationships over the years.RAQUEL NOGUEIRA - PRODUCTION TEAM SUPPORTRaquel Nogueira first came into contact with IMC Models Agency when she enrolled her daughter at the agency. What began as a relationship between a mother and a modelling agency gradually developed into a genuine friendship with Daniel Esteves and Joana Silva.Today, Raquel is an active member of The House of Fashion production team, providing dedicated support to models and staff throughout the event.Her commitment, attentiveness and willingness to help contribute to the organisation and well-being of those involved in the demanding environment of a large-scale fashion production.For Daniel Esteves and Joana Silva, Raquel is much more than a trusted collaborator. She is a valued friend whose dedication and strong sense of belonging have earned her a special place within the IMC Models Agency community.DIANA SOUSA AND ANA CORREIA - TEAMWORK AND COORDINATION BEHIND THE RUNWAYThe sixth edition of The House of Fashion highlighted the important contributions of Diana Sousa and Ana Correia to the backstage operations of a fashion production involving 200 runway models and more than 100 backstage professionals.For Diana Sousa, this edition marked a new professional challenge as she assumed responsibility for backstage coordination for the first time, demonstrating commitment, organisational skills and the ability to manage the demands of a complex fashion production.Ana Correia played an equally valuable role in backstage operations, contributing her dedication, attention to detail and organisational skills to the preparation of models and the smooth execution of runway presentations.Together, Diana and Ana formed a collaborative team, ensuring effective communication, model preparation and the coordination of runway entrances throughout the presentation of national and international fashion collections.Their ability to work together, respond to challenges and maintain an organised backstage environment contributed significantly to the execution of the sixth edition of The House of Fashion.Daniel Esteves and Joana Silva recognise the individual contributions of both Diana and Ana, highlighting their professionalism, dedication and teamwork as important elements in the continued development of The House of Fashion.LILIANA SILVA AND MARIANA ROCHA - DEDICATED SUPPORT FOR THE YOUNG MODELSThe participation of children and younger models at The House of Fashion requires dedicated coordination, appropriate supervision and particular attention to their individual needs. Liliana Silva and Mariana Rocha play important roles in this area of event operations.As an early childhood educator, Liliana Silva brings professional knowledge, sensitivity and experience to the coordination of younger models, helping create a supportive and organised environment throughout the fashion production.Mariana Rocha makes an equally valuable contribution through her dedication, attentiveness and commitment to accompanying younger models, supporting them throughout their preparation, fitting and helping them approach their runway appearances with confidence and reassurance.Together, Liliana and Mariana contribute to the organisation, comfort and well-being of the youngest participants, combining their individual strengths to provide a positive experience within the demanding environment of a professional fashion event.Their teamwork, patience and sense of responsibility represent an important contribution to The House of Fashion and its commitment to age-appropriate modelling experiences.For Daniel Esteves and Joana Silva, both Liliana Silva and Mariana Rocha are valued members of the event team, whose dedication, reliability and genuine care for younger talents deserve individual recognition and appreciation.ELIANA MORIM - CONNECTING FASHION, MEDIA AND PUBLIC FIGURESEliana Morim plays an important role in developing professional relationships between The House of Fashion, the media and the world of public figures.Through her connection with Grupo Impala and its publications NOVA GENTE, VIP and TV 7 DIAS, she contributes to strengthening the relationship between the fashion event and the Portuguese media landscape.During The House of Fashion, Eliana is also entrusted with welcoming and accompanying distinguished guests and invited personalities, combining professionalism, discretion, warmth and attention to detail.Her ability to connect people across different professional environments represents a valuable contribution to the event's communication and guest relations.Beyond her professional involvement, Eliana is a treasured friend of Daniel Esteves and Joana Silva, whose loyalty, generosity and dedication have earned her a special place within the IMC Models Agency community.Her contribution demonstrates the importance of genuine human relationships in developing successful and enduring professional collaborations.MIGUEL LEZON - FASHION DESIGN, CREATIVE COLLABORATION AND INDUSTRY SUPPORTPortuguese fashion designer Miguel Lezon has established a distinctive relationship with IMC Models Agency and The House of Fashion, combining his creative work with an ongoing commitment to supporting fellow fashion professionals.Alongside presenting his own collections, Lezon has demonstrated a willingness to collaborate with other participating designers and brands, contributing to an environment of cooperation within the event.His involvement extends beyond individual creative achievements, reflecting the importance of sharing knowledge, experience and professional support within the fashion industry.For Daniel Esteves and Joana Silva, Miguel Lezon represents both a respected fashion designer and a trusted friend whose generosity and collaborative spirit have become an important part of The House of Fashion.His contribution reflects the agency's commitment to developing a fashion platform where individual creativity and collective professional growth can coexist.BACKSTAGE PROFESSIONALS AND PRODUCTION PARTNERSThe sixth edition of The House of Fashion also involved professionals and organisations specialising in hairstyling, makeup and backstage preparation.Contributors included ACP – Associação dos Cabeleireiros de Portugal, IEFP Rio Meão, Zélia Teixeira, José Queirós Visagisme Studio, Vicktoria Herbych, Maryana Kravchenko, Bruna Sousa and Adriana Santos.Their participation supported the preparation of models and the presentation requirements of the national and international fashion collections featured during the event.IMC MODELS AGENCY - 11 YEARS OF FASHION, PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND INDUSTRY COLLABORATIONAs IMC Models Agency marks 11 years of operations, Daniel Esteves and Joana Silva acknowledge the contributions of the models, designers, sponsors, collaborators and production professionals involved in its development.The results of the sixth edition of The House of Fashion reflect the combined efforts of individuals whose professional responsibilities, dedication and experience contribute to the agency's activities.Beyond fashion productions and international recognition, the agency's directors also recognise the value of the friendships established throughout this journey.IMC Models Agency continues to focus on model development, professional training, fashion production and collaboration with Portuguese and international fashion industry professionals.ABOUT IMC MODELS AGENCYFounded in 2015, IMC Models Agency is a Portuguese modelling agency led by founder and CEO Daniel Esteves and Operations Director Joana Silva.Its activities include model representation, professional education through IMC Models Academy, castings, fashion productions, advertising campaigns and the organisation of The House of Fashion.Through its projects, the agency seeks to connect emerging and established talent with professional opportunities in Portugal and international fashion markets.Official website:the-house-of-fashion

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THE HOUSE OF FASHION 2026

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IMC Models Agency Announces 2026 Fashion Event Results and Marks 11 Years of Operations News Provided By IMC MODELS AGENCY November 26, 2026, 18:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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