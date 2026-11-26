Diagnostic Test System For The Detection Of Antigens Of The SARS-Cov-2 Virus And Influenza A And B Viruses By Immunochromatographic Analysis
(MENAFN- RCTT) Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds offers consumers a diagnostic test system for the detection of antigens of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and influenza A and B viruses by immunochromatographic analysis under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners interested in a distribution services agreement. Description Diagnostic test systems for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B antigens are essential tools for the timely diagnosis of infectious diseases.
The importance of diagnostic test systems:
1. Timely diagnosis:
- Test systems enable the rapid and accurate detection of infections caused by SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A and B viruses, which is crucial for preventing their spread.
- Early diagnosis facilitates the initiation of treatment at an early stage, thereby reducing the risk of complications.
2. Differential diagnosis:
- The symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza are often similar. Test systems capable of simultaneously detecting antigens for both viruses help distinguish between these diseases and ensure the prescription of appropriate treatment.
3. Epidemic control:
- The use of such tests allows for the effective monitoring of disease incidence within the country and the implementation of measures to prevent epidemics.
4. Treatment optimization:
- Rapid detection of a virus enables physicians to prescribe targeted treatment-including antiviral medications which enhances the efficacy of therapy.
5. Reducing the burden on the healthcare system:
- Timely diagnosis and the isolation of infected individuals help alleviate the strain on hospitals and medical personnel.
Relevance for Belarus:
1. The COVID-19 pandemic:
- Although the acute phase of the pandemic has subsided, the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to circulate, leading to new cases. Diagnostic tests remain vital for monitoring the situation.
2. Seasonal influenza epidemics:
- In Belarus, as in many other countries, seasonal influenza outbreaks occur annually. Diagnosing influenza A and B is crucial for preventing complications, especially in vulnerable population groups (children, the elderly, and patients with chronic illnesses).
3. State Healthcare Policy:
- Belarus is actively implementing programs to combat infectious diseases. The introduction of modern diagnostic test systems enhances the effectiveness of these programs.
4. Economic Viability:
- The use of combined test systems (for SARS-CoV-2 and influenza) helps reduce diagnostic costs, as a single test replaces several separate examinations.
The test system developed at the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds is used for the qualitative detection of antigens (nucleocapsid proteins) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and influenza A and B viruses in nasal swabs, for the purpose of diagnosing coronavirus infection and infections caused by influenza A and B viruses. These test systems are used in clinical laboratory diagnostics within healthcare institutions and research organizations, as well as for self-testing.
This diagnostic test system, designed to detect SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B antigens via immunochromatographic analysis, holds registration certificate No. IM-7.113467 issued by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Belarus.
The test system is intended for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B antigens. It utilizes an immunochromatographic method to qualitatively identify the SARS-CoV-2 antigen (N-antigen) as well as influenza A (H1N1/H3N2) and influenza B (B/Victoria, B/Yamagata) antigens. The product catalog from the institute-which develops and manufactures diagnostic kits, reagents, and solutions for laboratory research, as well as auxiliary laboratory reagents and accessories can be viewed here. (Switch to English)
This information is featured in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," 2024, pp. 247–248.(in Russian) Advantages and Innovations Innovative products from the Institute.
One such development enables the detection of antigens (nucleocapsid proteins) for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and influenza viruses A and B. This is highly relevant for the differential diagnosis of the etiology of acute respiratory infections-both in research settings and in clinical laboratory diagnostics within healthcare and research institutions-as well as for personal, self-administered testing. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Registration Certificate of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Belarus No. IM-7.113467 dated March 10, 2023. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status An initiative-based development project, funded through the internal resources of the Republican Scientific-Research Unitary Enterprise "Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus." Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 1-10M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments In the structural subdivisions of the institute, research is carried out in the field of vitaminology, the study of molecular mechanisms of regulation of metabolism in normal and pathological conditions, the biochemistry of alcohol and drug addiction, neurochemistry and pharmacology.
The main activities are as follows: conducting fundamental and applied research aimed at studying the mechanisms of pathogenesis of diseases of the liver, cardiovascular and endocrine systems, alcohol dependence, pathological conditions associated with a deficiency of essential micronutrients and the effects of stress, in order to develop methods for their prevention, diagnosis and therapy; development of new innovative medicines, vitamin preparations, dietary supplements, as well as the development of methods for the isolation and purification of biologically active compounds from herbal medicinal raw materials, the development of their laboratory production for the needs of the pharmaceutical industry.
The Institute has developed unique technologies for obtaining dry extracts from medicinal plant materials and spicy-aromatic plants for use as components:
- in the production of dietary supplements,
- in the food industry,
- in the production of perfumery.
It is possible to manufacture under the order products of deep processing and purification of extracts from plant materials for use as analytical standards.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus specializes in the development and production of diagnostic reagent kits for biochemical, hematological studies, reagent kits for the diagnosis of malignant neoplasms, infectious diseases, and the study of thyroid and reproductive functions.
Designed and manufactured kits allow you to get consistently reproducible and accurate results at an affordable price. Company strategy aimed at innovative development. Reagent kits are used on semi-automatic and automatic laboratory systems, as well as in manual testing. Adaptations for automatic analyzers can be provided optionally.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus represents in the Republic of Belarus the world's leading manufacturers of reagents and materials, as well as products of its own production under the trademark "Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus".
The mission of the Institute is to meet the needs of scientists in high-quality reagents for scientific research at the best prices in order to save budget funds.
Official website of the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing diagnostic test systems for the detection of antigens of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and influenza A and B viruses by immunochromatographic analysis under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing diagnostic test systems for the detection of antigens of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and influenza A and B viruses by immunochromatographic analysis under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
The importance of diagnostic test systems:
1. Timely diagnosis:
- Test systems enable the rapid and accurate detection of infections caused by SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A and B viruses, which is crucial for preventing their spread.
- Early diagnosis facilitates the initiation of treatment at an early stage, thereby reducing the risk of complications.
2. Differential diagnosis:
- The symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza are often similar. Test systems capable of simultaneously detecting antigens for both viruses help distinguish between these diseases and ensure the prescription of appropriate treatment.
3. Epidemic control:
- The use of such tests allows for the effective monitoring of disease incidence within the country and the implementation of measures to prevent epidemics.
4. Treatment optimization:
- Rapid detection of a virus enables physicians to prescribe targeted treatment-including antiviral medications which enhances the efficacy of therapy.
5. Reducing the burden on the healthcare system:
- Timely diagnosis and the isolation of infected individuals help alleviate the strain on hospitals and medical personnel.
Relevance for Belarus:
1. The COVID-19 pandemic:
- Although the acute phase of the pandemic has subsided, the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to circulate, leading to new cases. Diagnostic tests remain vital for monitoring the situation.
2. Seasonal influenza epidemics:
- In Belarus, as in many other countries, seasonal influenza outbreaks occur annually. Diagnosing influenza A and B is crucial for preventing complications, especially in vulnerable population groups (children, the elderly, and patients with chronic illnesses).
3. State Healthcare Policy:
- Belarus is actively implementing programs to combat infectious diseases. The introduction of modern diagnostic test systems enhances the effectiveness of these programs.
4. Economic Viability:
- The use of combined test systems (for SARS-CoV-2 and influenza) helps reduce diagnostic costs, as a single test replaces several separate examinations.
The test system developed at the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds is used for the qualitative detection of antigens (nucleocapsid proteins) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and influenza A and B viruses in nasal swabs, for the purpose of diagnosing coronavirus infection and infections caused by influenza A and B viruses. These test systems are used in clinical laboratory diagnostics within healthcare institutions and research organizations, as well as for self-testing.
This diagnostic test system, designed to detect SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B antigens via immunochromatographic analysis, holds registration certificate No. IM-7.113467 issued by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Belarus.
The test system is intended for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B antigens. It utilizes an immunochromatographic method to qualitatively identify the SARS-CoV-2 antigen (N-antigen) as well as influenza A (H1N1/H3N2) and influenza B (B/Victoria, B/Yamagata) antigens. The product catalog from the institute-which develops and manufactures diagnostic kits, reagents, and solutions for laboratory research, as well as auxiliary laboratory reagents and accessories can be viewed here. (Switch to English)
This information is featured in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," 2024, pp. 247–248.(in Russian) Advantages and Innovations Innovative products from the Institute.
One such development enables the detection of antigens (nucleocapsid proteins) for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and influenza viruses A and B. This is highly relevant for the differential diagnosis of the etiology of acute respiratory infections-both in research settings and in clinical laboratory diagnostics within healthcare and research institutions-as well as for personal, self-administered testing. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Registration Certificate of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Belarus No. IM-7.113467 dated March 10, 2023. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status An initiative-based development project, funded through the internal resources of the Republican Scientific-Research Unitary Enterprise "Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus." Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 1-10M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments In the structural subdivisions of the institute, research is carried out in the field of vitaminology, the study of molecular mechanisms of regulation of metabolism in normal and pathological conditions, the biochemistry of alcohol and drug addiction, neurochemistry and pharmacology.
The main activities are as follows: conducting fundamental and applied research aimed at studying the mechanisms of pathogenesis of diseases of the liver, cardiovascular and endocrine systems, alcohol dependence, pathological conditions associated with a deficiency of essential micronutrients and the effects of stress, in order to develop methods for their prevention, diagnosis and therapy; development of new innovative medicines, vitamin preparations, dietary supplements, as well as the development of methods for the isolation and purification of biologically active compounds from herbal medicinal raw materials, the development of their laboratory production for the needs of the pharmaceutical industry.
The Institute has developed unique technologies for obtaining dry extracts from medicinal plant materials and spicy-aromatic plants for use as components:
- in the production of dietary supplements,
- in the food industry,
- in the production of perfumery.
It is possible to manufacture under the order products of deep processing and purification of extracts from plant materials for use as analytical standards.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus specializes in the development and production of diagnostic reagent kits for biochemical, hematological studies, reagent kits for the diagnosis of malignant neoplasms, infectious diseases, and the study of thyroid and reproductive functions.
Designed and manufactured kits allow you to get consistently reproducible and accurate results at an affordable price. Company strategy aimed at innovative development. Reagent kits are used on semi-automatic and automatic laboratory systems, as well as in manual testing. Adaptations for automatic analyzers can be provided optionally.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus represents in the Republic of Belarus the world's leading manufacturers of reagents and materials, as well as products of its own production under the trademark "Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus".
The mission of the Institute is to meet the needs of scientists in high-quality reagents for scientific research at the best prices in order to save budget funds.
Official website of the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing diagnostic test systems for the detection of antigens of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and influenza A and B viruses by immunochromatographic analysis under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing diagnostic test systems for the detection of antigens of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and influenza A and B viruses by immunochromatographic analysis under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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