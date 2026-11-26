Interactive Calculator For A Child's Physical Development And Nutrition
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds offers users access to an information-analytical resource an "Interactive Calculator for Child Physical Development and Nutrition" designed to help select infant formula products for both healthy children and those with specific needs under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting and is also looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description An interactive calculator for a child's physical development and nutrition is a modern tool that enables parents, healthcare professionals, and educators to assess a child's physical development and generate nutritional recommendations tailored to their individual needs.
The importance of an interactive calculator:
1. Assessment of physical development:
- The calculator allows for the evaluation of parameters such as height, weight, body mass index (BMI), and the correlation between a child's age and their physical development. This helps in the early detection of deviations from the norm (e.g., underweight, overweight, or stunted growth).
2. Generation of nutritional recommendations:
- Based on data regarding age, physical activity, health status, and developmental characteristics, the calculator can generate personalized nutritional recommendations. This contributes to the prevention of conditions linked to poor nutrition (such as obesity or anemia).
3. Support for preventive medicine:
- The calculator helps identify health risks associated with abnormal physical development, prompting timely consultation with medical professionals.
4. Educational function:
- Parents and educators can use the calculator as a tool to raise awareness about healthy lifestyles, proper nutrition, and physical activity.
5. Convenience and accessibility:
- The interactive calculator can be accessed online or via a mobile app, making it convenient to use at any time.
Relevance for Belarus:
1. Rising prevalence of nutrition-related health issues:
- In Belarus, as in many other countries, there is an increasing incidence of obesity, anemia, and other health conditions in children linked to poor nutrition. The calculator can serve as an effective tool for preventing these issues.
2. Support for national healthcare policy:
- Belarus is actively developing programs aimed at safeguarding children's health. An interactive calculator can be incorporated into such programs, contributing to the goals of preventive medicine.
3. Accessibility of modern technologies:
- The high penetration rate of the internet and mobile devices in Belarus facilitates the widespread use of interactive tools, such as calculators, to improve public health.
4. Educational support for parents and educators:
- The calculator can serve as a useful resource for schools, kindergartens, and medical institutions, helping to educate parents and educators on the fundamentals of proper nutrition and the physical development of children.
5. Integration with medical systems:
- The potential to integrate the calculator with electronic health records and the broader healthcare system in Belarus would enhance the monitoring of children's health status.
The "Interactive Calculator for Child Physical Development and Nutrition," developed at the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds, enables the assessment of a child's weight and height relative to their age with precision down to the exact day. It assists in selecting food products for infants when a nursing mother's breast milk supply is insufficient, taking into account whether or not the infant has digestive issues (categorizing options as basic, preventive, or therapeutic). It also helps create a schedule for introducing solid foods, whether the child is breastfed or formula-fed. Furthermore, the calculator allows for the selection of products from the domestic manufacturer of infant formula, OJSC "Bellakt," tailored both for healthy children and for those with specific health concerns identified through the analysis of the entered data.
This information is featured in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," 2024, pp. 245–246.(in Russian) Advantages and Innovations Benefits of implementation in Belarus:
- Improving children's health through disease prevention.
- Increasing awareness among parents and educators regarding proper nutrition.
- Supporting educational and medical institutions in monitoring children's physical development.
- Reducing the burden on the healthcare system through disease prevention.
The calculator can be adapted to feature products from a specific manufacturer of infant nutritional formulas. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The information and analysis resource "Interactive Calculator for the Physical Development and Nutrition of Infants" is ready for use. Funding source Internal
Investor
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status At the Institute of Biochemistry of Bioorganic Compounds, a R&D project titled "Development of an information-analytical resource: 'Interactive Calculator for the Physical Development and Nutrition of Infants'" has been completed. Sector group Healthcare
ICT Industry & Services
Retail
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.21.20 - Manufacture of pharmaceutical preparations
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds is a leading scientific institution specializing in vitaminology, the study of molecular mechanisms regulating metabolism (both in health and disease), the biochemistry of alcohol and drug dependence, neurochemistry, and pharmacology.
The Institute's core activities include:
- Conducting fundamental and applied research into the pathogenesis of diseases affecting the liver, cardiovascular system, and endocrine system, as well as alcohol dependence and pathological conditions linked to essential micronutrient deficiencies or stress. This research aims to develop methods for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of these conditions.
- Developing innovative medicinal products, vitamin preparations, and dietary supplements, as well as creating methods for isolating and purifying biologically active compounds from medicinal plant raw materials, including the establishment of laboratory-scale production for the pharmaceutical industry.
The Institute has developed unique technologies for producing dry extracts from medicinal plants and aromatic herbs, which serve as components for:
- The production of dietary supplements;
- The food industry;
- The perfume industry.
The Institute also offers custom production of highly processed and purified plant-based extracts, suitable for use as analytical standards.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds (part of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus) specializes in the development and manufacture of diagnostic reagent kits for biochemical and hematological analysis, as well as kits for detecting malignant neoplasms and infectious diseases, and for assessing thyroid and reproductive function.
The kits developed and manufactured by the Institute deliver consistently reproducible and accurate results at an affordable price. The organization's strategy is focused on innovation-driven development. Reagent kits can be used with semi-automated and automated laboratory systems, as well as for manual testing procedures. Adaptations for automated analyzers can be provided upon request.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus represents leading global manufacturers of reagents and materials within the Republic of Belarus. It also offers products manufactured in-house under the brand name "Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus."
The Institute's mission is to meet the needs of the scientific community by providing high-quality research reagents at optimal prices, thereby helping to conserve budgetary funds.
Official website of the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing services related to the use of the "Interactive Calculator for Child Physical Development and Nutrition" an information and analytical resource designed for selecting infant formula products, both for healthy children and for those with deviations identified through the analysis of input parameters under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing services related to the use and development of the "Interactive Calculator for Child Physical Development and Nutrition" an information and analytical resource designed for selecting specific infant formula products (offered by a particular provider), both for healthy children and for those with deviations identified through the analysis of input parameters under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
The importance of an interactive calculator:
1. Assessment of physical development:
- The calculator allows for the evaluation of parameters such as height, weight, body mass index (BMI), and the correlation between a child's age and their physical development. This helps in the early detection of deviations from the norm (e.g., underweight, overweight, or stunted growth).
2. Generation of nutritional recommendations:
- Based on data regarding age, physical activity, health status, and developmental characteristics, the calculator can generate personalized nutritional recommendations. This contributes to the prevention of conditions linked to poor nutrition (such as obesity or anemia).
3. Support for preventive medicine:
- The calculator helps identify health risks associated with abnormal physical development, prompting timely consultation with medical professionals.
4. Educational function:
- Parents and educators can use the calculator as a tool to raise awareness about healthy lifestyles, proper nutrition, and physical activity.
5. Convenience and accessibility:
- The interactive calculator can be accessed online or via a mobile app, making it convenient to use at any time.
Relevance for Belarus:
1. Rising prevalence of nutrition-related health issues:
- In Belarus, as in many other countries, there is an increasing incidence of obesity, anemia, and other health conditions in children linked to poor nutrition. The calculator can serve as an effective tool for preventing these issues.
2. Support for national healthcare policy:
- Belarus is actively developing programs aimed at safeguarding children's health. An interactive calculator can be incorporated into such programs, contributing to the goals of preventive medicine.
3. Accessibility of modern technologies:
- The high penetration rate of the internet and mobile devices in Belarus facilitates the widespread use of interactive tools, such as calculators, to improve public health.
4. Educational support for parents and educators:
- The calculator can serve as a useful resource for schools, kindergartens, and medical institutions, helping to educate parents and educators on the fundamentals of proper nutrition and the physical development of children.
5. Integration with medical systems:
- The potential to integrate the calculator with electronic health records and the broader healthcare system in Belarus would enhance the monitoring of children's health status.
The "Interactive Calculator for Child Physical Development and Nutrition," developed at the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds, enables the assessment of a child's weight and height relative to their age with precision down to the exact day. It assists in selecting food products for infants when a nursing mother's breast milk supply is insufficient, taking into account whether or not the infant has digestive issues (categorizing options as basic, preventive, or therapeutic). It also helps create a schedule for introducing solid foods, whether the child is breastfed or formula-fed. Furthermore, the calculator allows for the selection of products from the domestic manufacturer of infant formula, OJSC "Bellakt," tailored both for healthy children and for those with specific health concerns identified through the analysis of the entered data.
This information is featured in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," 2024, pp. 245–246.(in Russian) Advantages and Innovations Benefits of implementation in Belarus:
- Improving children's health through disease prevention.
- Increasing awareness among parents and educators regarding proper nutrition.
- Supporting educational and medical institutions in monitoring children's physical development.
- Reducing the burden on the healthcare system through disease prevention.
The calculator can be adapted to feature products from a specific manufacturer of infant nutritional formulas. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The information and analysis resource "Interactive Calculator for the Physical Development and Nutrition of Infants" is ready for use. Funding source Internal
Investor
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status At the Institute of Biochemistry of Bioorganic Compounds, a R&D project titled "Development of an information-analytical resource: 'Interactive Calculator for the Physical Development and Nutrition of Infants'" has been completed. Sector group Healthcare
ICT Industry & Services
Retail
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.21.20 - Manufacture of pharmaceutical preparations
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds is a leading scientific institution specializing in vitaminology, the study of molecular mechanisms regulating metabolism (both in health and disease), the biochemistry of alcohol and drug dependence, neurochemistry, and pharmacology.
The Institute's core activities include:
- Conducting fundamental and applied research into the pathogenesis of diseases affecting the liver, cardiovascular system, and endocrine system, as well as alcohol dependence and pathological conditions linked to essential micronutrient deficiencies or stress. This research aims to develop methods for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of these conditions.
- Developing innovative medicinal products, vitamin preparations, and dietary supplements, as well as creating methods for isolating and purifying biologically active compounds from medicinal plant raw materials, including the establishment of laboratory-scale production for the pharmaceutical industry.
The Institute has developed unique technologies for producing dry extracts from medicinal plants and aromatic herbs, which serve as components for:
- The production of dietary supplements;
- The food industry;
- The perfume industry.
The Institute also offers custom production of highly processed and purified plant-based extracts, suitable for use as analytical standards.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds (part of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus) specializes in the development and manufacture of diagnostic reagent kits for biochemical and hematological analysis, as well as kits for detecting malignant neoplasms and infectious diseases, and for assessing thyroid and reproductive function.
The kits developed and manufactured by the Institute deliver consistently reproducible and accurate results at an affordable price. The organization's strategy is focused on innovation-driven development. Reagent kits can be used with semi-automated and automated laboratory systems, as well as for manual testing procedures. Adaptations for automated analyzers can be provided upon request.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus represents leading global manufacturers of reagents and materials within the Republic of Belarus. It also offers products manufactured in-house under the brand name "Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus."
The Institute's mission is to meet the needs of the scientific community by providing high-quality research reagents at optimal prices, thereby helping to conserve budgetary funds.
Official website of the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing services related to the use of the "Interactive Calculator for Child Physical Development and Nutrition" an information and analytical resource designed for selecting infant formula products, both for healthy children and for those with deviations identified through the analysis of input parameters under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing services related to the use and development of the "Interactive Calculator for Child Physical Development and Nutrition" an information and analytical resource designed for selecting specific infant formula products (offered by a particular provider), both for healthy children and for those with deviations identified through the analysis of input parameters under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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