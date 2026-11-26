Antikhmel Dietary Supplement
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds offers consumers a dietary supplement called "Antikhmel" designed to support liver function under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description "Antikhmel," a dietary supplement developed at the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds and designed to support liver function, serves as an important tool for the prevention and maintenance of liver health.
The significance of the "Antikhmel" dietary supplement:
1. Liver function support:
- The liver plays a key role in the body's detoxification processes, metabolism, and the synthesis of essential substances. "Antikhmel" can help protect liver cells (hepatocytes) from damage caused by toxins, including alcohol and its breakdown products.
2. Mitigating the effects of alcohol consumption:
- The product may be useful in reducing the toxic impact of alcohol on the body by accelerating its metabolism and elimination.
3. Prevention of liver diseases:
- Regular use of supplements that support the liver helps prevent the development of conditions such as fatty liver disease (steatosis), toxic hepatitis, and cirrhosis.
4. Antioxidant activity:
- The composition of "Antikhmel" may include ingredients with antioxidant properties (such as milk thistle extract or various vitamins) that protect liver cells from oxidative stress.
5. Improving overall well-being:
- Supporting liver function contributes to better metabolism, increased energy levels, and a stronger immune system.
Relevance to Belarus:
1. Rising incidence of liver diseases:
- In Belarus, as in many other countries, there is an increasing prevalence of liver diseases linked to poor diet, stress, alcohol consumption, and environmental factors. 2. Prevention of the consequences of alcohol consumption:
- Given the traditions and social customs associated with the consumption of alcoholic beverages, the dietary supplement "Antikhmel" (Anti-Hangover) may prove to be a sought-after product for mitigating negative aftereffects.
3. Demand for natural and functional products:
- In recent years, there has been a growing interest in Belarus in dietary supplements and natural remedies that support health.
4. Support for state healthcare policy:
- Belarus is actively implementing programs for the prevention of lifestyle-related diseases. Incorporating products like "Antikhmel" into one's regimen could help reduce the burden on the healthcare system.
5. Economic benefits:
- The production and distribution of domestic dietary supplements, such as "Antikhmel," can contribute to the development of Belarus's pharmaceutical and food industries, while also reducing reliance on imported alternatives.
In collaboration with the leading Belarusian pharmaceutical enterprise, OJSC "EXON," the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus has developed and registered the dietary supplement "Antikhmel," and its production has now commenced. Ingredients: anhydrous glucose, succinic acid, vitamin-mineral premix VU384I3 (ascorbic acid (vitamin C), magnesium sulfate, iron(II) sulfate (iron), zinc citrate (zinc), thiamine hydrochloride (vitamin B1), riboflavin (vitamin B2), retinol acetate (vitamin A), pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid (vitamin B9)), ascorbic acid (vitamin C), "Orange PX1488" flavoring (dextrose, flavoring component (contains natural flavoring substances and preparations), anti-caking agent E551 (5%), iodized table salt (1%)), acidity regulator (citric acid), sweetener (aspartame), caffeine.
Package leaflet (view). (in Russian)
Information is available on the website of the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds here. (Switch to English) Advantages and Innovations Benefits of implementation in Belarus:
- Reduction in the incidence of liver diseases and associated complications;
- Improvement in the population's quality of life;
- Development of domestic production of functional foods and dietary supplements;
- Strengthening of Belarus's position in the market for natural and preventive health products. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development "Antikhmel" dietary supplement (Certificate of State Registration No. BY.70.06.01.003.R.001781.08.25, dated August 18, 2025) for supporting liver function. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Developed in collaboration with the Belarusian pharmaceutical company OJSC "EXON" Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Retail
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.21.20 - Manufacture of pharmaceutical preparations
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds is a leading scientific institution specializing in vitaminology, the study of molecular mechanisms regulating metabolism (both in health and disease), the biochemistry of alcohol and drug dependence, neurochemistry, and pharmacology.
The Institute's core activities include:
- Conducting fundamental and applied research into the pathogenesis of diseases affecting the liver, cardiovascular system, and endocrine system, as well as alcohol dependence and pathological conditions linked to essential micronutrient deficiencies or stress. This research aims to develop methods for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of these conditions.
- Developing innovative medicinal products, vitamin preparations, and dietary supplements, as well as creating methods for isolating and purifying biologically active compounds from medicinal plant raw materials, including the establishment of laboratory-scale production for the pharmaceutical industry.
The Institute has developed unique technologies for producing dry extracts from medicinal plants and aromatic herbs, which serve as components for:
- The production of dietary supplements;
- The food industry;
- The perfume industry.
The Institute also offers custom production of highly processed and purified plant-based extracts, suitable for use as analytical standards.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds (part of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus) specializes in the development and manufacture of diagnostic reagent kits for biochemical and hematological analysis, as well as kits for detecting malignant neoplasms and infectious diseases, and for assessing thyroid and reproductive function.
The kits developed and manufactured by the Institute deliver consistently reproducible and accurate results at an affordable price. The organization's strategy is focused on innovation-driven development. Reagent kits can be used with semi-automated and automated laboratory systems, as well as for manual testing procedures. Adaptations for automated analyzers can be provided upon request.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus represents leading global manufacturers of reagents and materials within the Republic of Belarus. It also offers products manufactured in-house under the brand name "Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus."
The Institute's mission is to meet the needs of the scientific community by providing high-quality research reagents at optimal prices, thereby helping to conserve budgetary funds.
Official website of the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the dietary supplement "Antikhmel" designed to support liver function, under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the dietary supplement "Antikhmel," designed to support liver function, under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
The significance of the "Antikhmel" dietary supplement:
1. Liver function support:
- The liver plays a key role in the body's detoxification processes, metabolism, and the synthesis of essential substances. "Antikhmel" can help protect liver cells (hepatocytes) from damage caused by toxins, including alcohol and its breakdown products.
2. Mitigating the effects of alcohol consumption:
- The product may be useful in reducing the toxic impact of alcohol on the body by accelerating its metabolism and elimination.
3. Prevention of liver diseases:
- Regular use of supplements that support the liver helps prevent the development of conditions such as fatty liver disease (steatosis), toxic hepatitis, and cirrhosis.
4. Antioxidant activity:
- The composition of "Antikhmel" may include ingredients with antioxidant properties (such as milk thistle extract or various vitamins) that protect liver cells from oxidative stress.
5. Improving overall well-being:
- Supporting liver function contributes to better metabolism, increased energy levels, and a stronger immune system.
Relevance to Belarus:
1. Rising incidence of liver diseases:
- In Belarus, as in many other countries, there is an increasing prevalence of liver diseases linked to poor diet, stress, alcohol consumption, and environmental factors. 2. Prevention of the consequences of alcohol consumption:
- Given the traditions and social customs associated with the consumption of alcoholic beverages, the dietary supplement "Antikhmel" (Anti-Hangover) may prove to be a sought-after product for mitigating negative aftereffects.
3. Demand for natural and functional products:
- In recent years, there has been a growing interest in Belarus in dietary supplements and natural remedies that support health.
4. Support for state healthcare policy:
- Belarus is actively implementing programs for the prevention of lifestyle-related diseases. Incorporating products like "Antikhmel" into one's regimen could help reduce the burden on the healthcare system.
5. Economic benefits:
- The production and distribution of domestic dietary supplements, such as "Antikhmel," can contribute to the development of Belarus's pharmaceutical and food industries, while also reducing reliance on imported alternatives.
In collaboration with the leading Belarusian pharmaceutical enterprise, OJSC "EXON," the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus has developed and registered the dietary supplement "Antikhmel," and its production has now commenced. Ingredients: anhydrous glucose, succinic acid, vitamin-mineral premix VU384I3 (ascorbic acid (vitamin C), magnesium sulfate, iron(II) sulfate (iron), zinc citrate (zinc), thiamine hydrochloride (vitamin B1), riboflavin (vitamin B2), retinol acetate (vitamin A), pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid (vitamin B9)), ascorbic acid (vitamin C), "Orange PX1488" flavoring (dextrose, flavoring component (contains natural flavoring substances and preparations), anti-caking agent E551 (5%), iodized table salt (1%)), acidity regulator (citric acid), sweetener (aspartame), caffeine.
Package leaflet (view). (in Russian)
Information is available on the website of the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds here. (Switch to English) Advantages and Innovations Benefits of implementation in Belarus:
- Reduction in the incidence of liver diseases and associated complications;
- Improvement in the population's quality of life;
- Development of domestic production of functional foods and dietary supplements;
- Strengthening of Belarus's position in the market for natural and preventive health products. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development "Antikhmel" dietary supplement (Certificate of State Registration No. BY.70.06.01.003.R.001781.08.25, dated August 18, 2025) for supporting liver function. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Developed in collaboration with the Belarusian pharmaceutical company OJSC "EXON" Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Retail
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.21.20 - Manufacture of pharmaceutical preparations
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds is a leading scientific institution specializing in vitaminology, the study of molecular mechanisms regulating metabolism (both in health and disease), the biochemistry of alcohol and drug dependence, neurochemistry, and pharmacology.
The Institute's core activities include:
- Conducting fundamental and applied research into the pathogenesis of diseases affecting the liver, cardiovascular system, and endocrine system, as well as alcohol dependence and pathological conditions linked to essential micronutrient deficiencies or stress. This research aims to develop methods for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of these conditions.
- Developing innovative medicinal products, vitamin preparations, and dietary supplements, as well as creating methods for isolating and purifying biologically active compounds from medicinal plant raw materials, including the establishment of laboratory-scale production for the pharmaceutical industry.
The Institute has developed unique technologies for producing dry extracts from medicinal plants and aromatic herbs, which serve as components for:
- The production of dietary supplements;
- The food industry;
- The perfume industry.
The Institute also offers custom production of highly processed and purified plant-based extracts, suitable for use as analytical standards.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds (part of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus) specializes in the development and manufacture of diagnostic reagent kits for biochemical and hematological analysis, as well as kits for detecting malignant neoplasms and infectious diseases, and for assessing thyroid and reproductive function.
The kits developed and manufactured by the Institute deliver consistently reproducible and accurate results at an affordable price. The organization's strategy is focused on innovation-driven development. Reagent kits can be used with semi-automated and automated laboratory systems, as well as for manual testing procedures. Adaptations for automated analyzers can be provided upon request.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus represents leading global manufacturers of reagents and materials within the Republic of Belarus. It also offers products manufactured in-house under the brand name "Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus."
The Institute's mission is to meet the needs of the scientific community by providing high-quality research reagents at optimal prices, thereby helping to conserve budgetary funds.
Official website of the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the dietary supplement "Antikhmel" designed to support liver function, under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the dietary supplement "Antikhmel," designed to support liver function, under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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