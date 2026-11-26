A video showing a heated argument between a sandwich shop owner and a police sub-inspector in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media, triggering questions over alleged police harassment and extortion. The shop owner has accused Vinod Jaiswal, the officer in charge of the Phulbagh police outpost, of repeatedly harassing him and demanding money. In the circulating footage, the shopkeeper is seen pleading with folded hands while the sub-inspector appears to threaten him with a police case. The owner claims that the incident was recorded and has approached the police commissioner's office with a formal complaint. The video has since drawn attention to the difficulties small business owners may face when dealing with allegations of misconduct by law enforcement personnel.

Police offer a different account of the incident

Meanwhile, police have presented a different account of what led to the confrontation. According to their version, the sub-inspector visited the sandwich shop late at night after receiving information about a crowd gathering at the premises and the alleged serving of alcohol there. The police have indicated that the visit was connected to the reported activity at the establishment. However, the shop owner has maintained that the officer's behaviour was part of repeated harassment and alleged demands for money. The contrasting accounts have raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the late-night visit and the interaction captured in the video.

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ACP orders internal investigation

Following the allegations, ACP Amit Kumar Pandey has ordered an internal investigation into the matter. The inquiry is expected to examine the shop owner's complaint and establish what transpired between the two parties. The allegations against the sub-inspector have not yet been established, and the outcome of the investigation will determine whether any misconduct took place. The incident has also sparked a wider discussion about accountability in policing and the need to protect small business owners from alleged harassment while ensuring that genuine complaints and violations are properly investigated.