MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Founded by a Marine veteran, the Lorton-based mover has grown into a trusted name across Northern Virginia and the D.C. metro area.

- Stuart Wilson, Owner, Quick Reaction Moving & StorageLORTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quick Reaction Moving & Storage, a locally owned moving and storage company based in Lorton, Virginia, continues to build its reputation as a dependable, veteran-led mover for homes and businesses across Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, D.C. metro area.The company was founded in 2021 by Stuart Wilson, a Marine Corps veteran who built Quick Reaction Moving & Storage on the same values he learned in the service: discipline, reliability, and showing up when people need help the most. Wilson, now the company's sole owner, named the business after the rapid-response mindset the military instilled in him, a mindset he says guides how his crews treat every move, whether it is a single apartment across town or a full commercial relocation.Quick Reaction Moving & Storage offers local and long-distance moving, residential and commercial relocations, and moving support for government clients from its Lorton headquarters at 8938 Telegraph Road. The company has built a strong local following, earning more than 125 Google reviews from customers across Alexandria, Springfield, Woodbridge, Arlington, Burke, and the surrounding Northern Virginia communities.As demand has grown, Quick Reaction Moving & Storage has continued to invest in its team, equipment, and customer service systems to keep pace with the region's active moving market. The company is also evaluating additional coverage in Northern Virginia, including potential future locations in Alexandria and Fredericksburg, to better serve customers across the D.C. metro area.For a veteran-owned business, that growth carries extra meaning. Wilson has made a point of bringing the same accountability and teamwork he valued in the Marine Corps into how Quick Reaction Moving & Storage operates day to day, from how crews are trained to how customers are communicated with before, during, and after a move.Residents and businesses throughout Lorton, Alexandria, Springfield, Woodbridge, Arlington, Burke, and the wider Northern Virginia and D.C. metro region can learn more about Quick Reaction Moving & Storage's services or request a quote at qrmovers.About Quick Reaction Moving & StorageQuick Reaction Moving & Storage is a veteran-owned moving and storage company based in Lorton, Virginia, offering local, long-distance, residential, commercial, and government moving services throughout Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. metro area.

Stuart Wilson

Quick Reaction Moving & Storage

+1 571-946-0781

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Marine Veteran-Owned Quick Reaction Moving & Storage Serves Northern Virginia News Provided By Rotate Digital November 26, 2026, 18:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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