Aldar Audit Bureau, Grant Thornton Saudi Arabia Achieves Capital Market Authority Registration

Milestone strengthens the firm's position in Saudi Arabia's evolving capital markets and supports its Strategy 2030 growth ambitions.

- Abdulmajid Al Basri, CEORIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aldar Audit Bureau, Grant Thornton in Saudi Arabia, has announced its registration with the Kingdom's Capital Market Authority (CMA), marking a significant milestone in the firm's continued development and expansion of its assurance capabilities.The registration marks an important step in the firm's commitment to serving eligible entities operating in Saudi Arabia's capital markets, supported by its investment in technical expertise, quality, and professional standards.As Saudi Arabia continues to advance its Vision 2030 economic transformation agenda, developing its capital markets remains central to creating a more diversified and internationally competitive financial ecosystem.The milestone positions Grant Thornton to pursue further opportunities within this evolving environment, subject to applicable regulatory requirements, professional independence and engagement acceptance procedures.Abdulmajid Al-Basri, Chief Executive Officer of Grant Thornton Saudi Arabia, commented:"This is an important milestone in our firm's growth journey and reflects our continued commitment to investing in the capabilities, talent and quality standards required to serve Saudi Arabia's evolving market."As the Kingdom's capital markets continue to develop, we recognise the importance of strong governance, financial transparency and confidence in financial reporting. Our focus remains on delivering the quality and technical expertise that businesses and stakeholders expect."This achievement also supports our Strategy 2030 ambitions and our commitment to playing a meaningful role in the Kingdom's economic transformation."The registration forms part of Grant Thornton Saudi Arabia's wider strategy to strengthen its market presence, expand its capabilities and deepen relationships with clients across the Kingdom.Through its offices in Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar, the firm continues to invest in its people, professional expertise and client service, supported by the international reach of the Grant Thornton network.

Mandip Kaur

Aldar Audit Bureau, Grant Thornton

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Aldar Audit Bureau, Grant Thornton Saudi Arabia Achieves Capital Market Authority Registration News Provided By Grant Thornton November 26, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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