MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 (IANS) Odisha continues to witness a rise in road accident fatalities and injuries despite various measures taken by the state government to curb road mishaps during the last couple of years.

As per the information shared by the state Commerce & Transport department minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena in the assembly on Thursday, as many as 37149 road mishaps have taken place across the state during the last three years between 2023 and 2025. During the period, 18364 persons died, while more than 31000 persons sustained serious injuries in the road incidents in the state.

In 2023, Odisha recorded a total of 11,992 road accidents, which claimed the lives of 5,739 persons across the State. The situation worsened in 2024, with the number of road mishaps increasing to 12,375, while the death toll also rose to 6,142, indicating a further increase in fatalities on the State's roads, the minister informed the Assembly.

Similarly, the upward trend in accidents continued in 2025 as well, as many as 12782 road mishaps occurred in the state that claimed the lives of 6483 persons.

Among the districts, Khordha recorded the highest number of road accidents during the three years from 2023 to 2025, witnessing a total of 3,644 mishaps that claimed 1,139 lives. However, Sundaragada topped the state in road accident fatalities with 1,515 deaths across 2,662 accidents during the same period.

In his reply, Jena also informed that 5134 accidents took place in the state during the period involving heavy vehicles, causing deaths to 2166 persons during the period.

He further said that the state government has been taking several measures to curb the rising incidents of road accidents in the state.

The minister noted that special enforcement drives are being conducted regularly across the state, and legal action is being taken against drivers found driving recklessly. The government has also been identifying blackspots and installing signages and markings at accident-prone areas to check road accidents.

District Highway Safety Task Forces have been constituted to strengthen enforcement measures and ensure compliance with road safety regulations.