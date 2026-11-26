MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 27 (IANS) In response to sugarcane farmers' agitation for a procurement price of Rs 600 per quintal at sugar mills, the Madhya Pradesh government asserted on Thursday that sugarcane farmers in the state are receiving some of the highest procurement prices in the country, emphasising that the administration remains sensitive to growers' economic interests even as protests unfolded elsewhere in the state.

Officials maintained that concerted efforts are underway to protect sugarcane cultivators, encourage expanded cane farming, and ensure the steady operation of the sugar industry.

While the Government of India has set the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for the 2026–27 crushing season at ₹365 per quintal, private sugar mills in Madhya Pradesh have announced procurement prices ranging from ₹440 to ₹455 per quintal.

Officials noted that these mill rates are substantially above the central FRP and rank among the highest announced by private-sector sugar mills nationwide.

Yet the government's assurances of high returns arrived alongside sharp friction on the ground between police and farmers in Narsinghpur on Thursday.

Farmers continued their protest to press for their demand of Rs 600 per quintal and staged a road blockade on National Highway No. 44. The police removed a large number of farmers from as many as eight farmers' associations and unions from the protest site.

A meeting between farmers and the state agriculture secretary is proposed on Friday.

The blockade snarled movement along the route, leaving numerous vehicles stranded in traffic jams that stretched for hours, while tensions flared into a heated exchange between protesting farmers and police personnel at the site.

Comparing figures across major cane-growing regions highlights the gap between Madhya Pradesh's payouts and those offered in other states. Farmers in Madhya Pradesh are seeing procurement rates reaching up to ₹450 and ₹455 per quintal, with specific rates reported at ₹440 per quintal in Betul and ₹450 per quintal in Narsinghpur.

By contrast, Uttar Pradesh-India's largest sugarcane producer-is offering ₹400 per quintal. Maharashtra, the second-largest producer, stands at ₹320 per quintal, and Karnataka, ranked third, is offering ₹360 per quintal.

Other states show varied rates as well, including ₹341.10 per quintal in Gujarat, ₹425 per quintal in Chhattisgarh, and ₹430 per quintal in Haryana, the government officials said.

Madhya Pradesh's overall sugarcane output reaches 6.35 lakh metric tonnes, anchored heavily by a handful of key districts. Narsinghpur leads all districts in the state with a production of 3.70 lakh metric tonnes, followed by Betul at 1.38 lakh metric tonnes.

Further down the production list, Chhindwara ranks third with 36,917 metric tonnes, Datia comes fourth with 22,039 metric tonnes, and Burhanpur ranks fifth with 14,743 metric tonnes.