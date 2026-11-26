MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) A brace by B. Victorie and goals from Musken (Limboo), Shubhangi and Yumlam helped Sethu FC produce a clinical attacking display to register a comprehensive 5-1 victory over HOPS Football Club in their Indian Women's League (IWL) 2026/27 encounter at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.

Goals from Musken (Limboo) (1'), B. Victoire (28', 34'), Shubhangi (75') and Yumlam (84') helped Sethu FC register their second win in as many matches as they moved to the top of the league table, overtaking East Bengal FC on goal difference. Pooja scored a late consolation goal for HOPS Football Club in stoppage time.

Sethu FC made a bright start, breaking the deadlock in the opening minute. Making her first start of the season after coming on as a substitute in their previous outing, Musken (Limboo) capitalised on a goalkeeping error from HOPS goalkeeper Khushi after the forward's long-range effort from outside the penalty area was not gathered cleanly by the goalkeeper, allowing the ball to find the back of the net and hand Sethu FC an early advantage.

Sethu FC continued to dictate proceedings and doubled their lead in the 28th minute through debutant midfielder B. Victoire. The Gabonese midfielder produced a powerful right-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area, leaving the HOPS goalkeeper with little chance as she doubled her team's lead.

HOPS attempted to find their way back into the contest and created a few opportunities in the first half. Their best chance came in the 32nd minute when Reena headed the ball into the net following a corner delivered by Himanshi. However, the effort was ruled out for offside, denying HOPS an opportunity to reduce the deficit.

Sethu FC quickly extended their advantage in the 34th minute. Malavika, who was particularly influential from the right wing throughout the contest, delivered an excellent ball into the penalty area after a purposeful run down the flank. B. Victoire made no mistake with her finish, finding the top-right corner to complete her brace and put Sethu FC firmly in control at 3-0. With her two goals, B. Victoire also moved level with teammate Juanita in the race for the Golden Boot.

HOPS struggled to contain Sethu FC's attacking threat after the break, although goalkeeper Khushi produced an excellent save in the 68th minute to prevent further damage. Sethu FC centre-back Nirmala produced a superb long-range volley aimed at the top-right corner, only for Khushi to respond with a brilliant save.

Sethu FC's substitutes made an immediate impact as the match progressed. Shubhangi, who came on for B. Victoire in the 64th minute, found the back of the net in the 75th minute. The midfielder capitalised on a corner situation and finished confidently to score Sethu FC's fourth goal of the evening.

The visitors continued to pile on the pressure and added a fifth in the 84th minute. Substitute forward Yumlam made a strong run down the right wing before finding the back of the net to complete a commanding attacking performance and extend Sethu FC's lead to 5-0.

HOPS Football Club eventually found a consolation goal in the final moments of the match. Central forward Pooja scored in the 90+5th minute of stoppage time, preventing Sethu FC from securing a clean sheet. However, the late strike did little to change the outcome as Sethu FC comfortably secured all three points with a 5-1 victory.

The emphatic win extended Sethu FC's winning run to two matches and took them to the top of the Lxme IWL 2026/27 standings on goal difference, pushing East Bengal FC down to second place. With B. Victoire finding her scoring form and Sethu FC's attacking options making their presence felt, the side will look to carry this momentum into their upcoming fixtures.