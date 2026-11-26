Healthcare workers in the U.S. experience roughly 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries annually, as estimated by the CDC.

- JP Richards

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Addressing the increasing concern over needlestick injuries, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a leading medical waste disposal company with locations in Long Beach, CA, is actively working to raise awareness about the dangers of improper medical waste disposal, especially needles.

The CDC estimates that approximately 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries occur annually among U.S. healthcare workers. This number is likely an underestimation due to underreporting, particularly in private homes where elderly individuals and the 38.4 million Americans (about 11.6% of the population) with diabetes depend on needles daily.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the dangers that sharps injuries present in transmitting severe diseases, with annual infection rates among healthcare workers worldwide detailed as follows:

* Approximately 2,005,000 individuals are affected by HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), along with 66,000 cases of hepatitis B virus (HBV) and 16,000 cases of hepatitis C virus (HCV).

These infections can result in deadly outcomes or persistent health challenges, which may include disabilities.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports that disposal accounts for one-third of sharps injuries, emphasizing the vital role of strict medical waste disposal protocols in protecting both healthcare professionals and the public.

Addressing this problem, BioMedical Waste Solutions, recognized as the Long Beach medical waste disposal company, unveiled The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This comprehensive guide presents key information on the proper disposal of needles, syringes, and other sharp objects, underlining the company's resolve to promote safety and mitigate infection risks through appropriate waste management practices.

Included in the guide are five important tips designed to reduce the risk of needlestick injuries:

* Choose FDA-approved containers for safe sharps disposal

* Keep disposal containers from being overstuffed

* Do not put your hand inside sharps containers

* Do not engage in recapping needles

* Store sharp objects and disposal containers where children cannot access them

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, stated, "The rising rate of needlestick injuries and their severe impacts on healthcare workers and the community are of great concern. Our guide is essential for preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and individuals using needles at home. We are dedicated to offering reliable Long Beach medical waste disposal solutions. Together, we can reduce the dangers associated with needlestick injuries."

BioMedical Waste Solutions, a leading Long Beach medical waste disposal company, invites healthcare facilities, professionals, and those utilizing needles to examine their detailed guide for properly disposing of sharps and medical waste. The company leverages its expertise and state-of-the-art technology to ensure the safe handling, transport, and disposal of medical waste, complying with rigorous national, state, and local regulations.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit their website at or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or....

JP Richards

BioMedical Waste Solutions

+1 346-660-4994

email us here

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Long Beach Medical Waste Disposal Company Deals with Escalating Needlestick Injuries Through Essential Guide News Provided By Drake Digital November 26, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Waste Management



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