MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 26 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Hooda, on Thursday raised questions over Haryana's law and order situation, economic development, education infrastructure and the government's claims regarding minimum support price (MSP) for crops while addressing the Assembly during a special session.

Referring to the making of the Constitution, Hooda said 284 members had signed it out of the 299 members of the Constituent Assembly. He expressed pride that two people from Haryana -- Thakur Das Bhargava and his father, Ranbir Singh Hooda -- were among the signatories. He also noted that the day marked his father's birth anniversary.

Hooda said the country was aware of the challenges faced during the drafting of the Constitution. He recalled that the British had divided the country into around 550 princely states and credited Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with playing a key role in their integration.

Taking aim at the state government's claims of development, Hooda alleged that Haryana had become one of the most unsafe states in the country.“There are around 60 organised gangs operating in Haryana today,” he said, raising concerns over the state's law and order situation.

Citing NITI Aayog data, two-time Chief Minister Hooda questioned the government's claims of a developed Haryana, pointing to figures related to per capita income and per capita investment that he described as concerning.

He also highlighted educational institutions established during the Congress government, including NIFT Panchkula, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Law University, Kalpana Chawla Medical College and a Central University, among other institutions. Hooda challenged the government to identify any shortcomings in the development projects undertaken during the Congress regime.“If there is anything wrong with the development work carried out during the Congress government, the government should point it out,” he said.

Congress leader Hooda also questioned the government's claim that it was providing MSP for 24 crops, demanding that it publicly name all 24 crops. He said Haryana traditionally cultivated around five to six major crops and challenged the government to clarify which 24 crops were covered under its MSP claim.

Concluding his address, Hooda said the Opposition was willing to support efforts to strengthen the Constitution and advance Haryana's development.

“Strengthen the Constitution and take Haryana forward, we will support you,” he said, urging the government to move beyond rhetoric and focus on delivering results.“The government only talks. It should get to work,” Hooda added.