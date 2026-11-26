MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 26 (IANS) YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the second phase of urban local body elections and the first phase of gram panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday were once again marred by rigging and violence by the ruling Telugu Desam Party.

He accused the TDP of using police and government officials to intimidate YSRCP leaders, candidates, and the people to rig the polls and demanded repolling wherever voting was compromised.

“Voters threatened with death again. Polling agents beaten and barred again. Ballot papers stolen from booths again. Mass rigging with police support again,” Jagan posted on X.

He asked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu if he was not ashamed of what happened under his government on Thursday.“During the second phase of municipal elections and the first phase of panchayat elections, your party used the police and government officials to intimidate YSRCP leaders, candidates, and the people to rig the polls. Is this how you intend to win elections?” he asked.

The YSRCP chief stated that in Ahobilam, a vehicle, part of TDP MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya's convoy, drove into YSRCP supporters, injuring five and leaving a woman in critical condition. In Mangampeta, coalition supporters attacked polling agents and broke one agent's arm. In Prasannayanapalli, TDP leaders threatened officials and stole ballot papers.

In Narasampalli, two men poured ink into ballot boxes, halting polling in two wards. In Vellaturu, TDP groups shut the booth doors and brought in outsiders to cast bogus votes in front of the police. In Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation, voters were cycled through polling booths, in broad daylight, glaringly.

“The same tactics played out across the state. Abductions and house arrests kept opposition leaders away. Polling agents were beaten, their appointment forms torn and their entry blocked. Voters were threatened if they backed YSRCP-supported candidates. TDP workers took over booths, glaringly used fake voter cards and wiped off voting ink. When people protested, police used lathis and took them into custody. When people filmed what was happening, they were attacked, and their phones were seized or smashed,” he said.

“Chandrababu garu, the people of Andhra Pradesh are watching. In a democracy, every voter has the right to cast a ballot without fear. Your government will have to answer for every voter threatened, every agent assaulted, and every ballot stolen. We demand justice, repolling wherever voting was compromised and action against the TDP leaders, police personnel and officials responsible. YSRCP will take these matters to court. You will have to answer for what happened under your watch,” Jagan added.