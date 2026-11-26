MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) A political controversy erupted in Maharashtra following remarks made by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar questioning the administrative capability of Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar. Referring to Pune's current Guardian Minister, Sunetra Pawar, Rohit Pawar remarked that she is unable to work at the same pace and effectiveness as Ajit Pawar.

He suggested that instead of replacing her with the Chief Minister, the government should empower Sunetra Pawar, or appoint another capable leader if she is unable to fulfil the duties.

The dispute began amid heightened political debate over law and order in Pune following a shooting incident outside the Shivajinagar court complex.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule initially urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take over the guardianship of Pune to address the deteriorating law and order situation.

Reacting to Sule's demand, Rohit Pawar took a contrasting stance. He argued that as the state's Home Minister, Fadnavis's department has failed to curb crime in Pune, and giving him the guardian minister's post would lead to further mismanagement.

Rohit Pawar remarked that nobody could match the administrative grip and style of the late Ajit Pawar.

He stated that it did not appear Sunetra Pawar-who serves as Pune's Guardian Minister-was able to meet the expectations of Pune's citizens, though he added that it was still early in her tenure and that senior leaders in her party should support her.

At the same time, he reiterated his opposition to handing over the post to Devendra Fadnavis, alleging failures in the Home Department.

The comments drew sharp pushback from leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule strongly condemned Rohit Pawar's remarks, accusing him of crossing the limits of political decorum and forgetting Maharashtra's political culture.

He argued that comparing Sunetra Pawar-who entered active administrative politics relatively recently-to a veteran leader was unfair, noting that gaining administrative control takes years of experience.

Following the backlash, Rohit Pawar offered a personal apology if his aggressive choice of words had hurt Sunetra Pawar. While apologising for his tone, he maintained that he had not said anything factually wrong.

He clarified that his intent was to highlight that local officials and the Pune Police Commissioner were allegedly bypassing the Guardian Minister and taking directives directly from BJP leadership, thereby undermining Sunetra Pawar's authority and making it difficult for her to function effectively.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national chief spokesperson Umesh Suresh Patil sharply criticised Rohit Pawar over his remarks regarding Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, questioning the sincerity of what he termed a "conditional apology".

In a statement targeting Rohit Pawar, Patil questioned the contradiction in apologising while simultaneously claiming not to have spoken wrongly. Asking what exactly the apology was for if no wrong was admitted, Patil stated that retracting words through an apology cannot erase the personal humiliation inflicted, hurt sentiments, or the lasting pain caused.

Patil asserted that remarks made about Sunetra Pawar crossed the boundary between political criticism and personal disrespect. Public representatives, he said, carry a duty to exercise restraint, awareness, and accountability when speaking about women in public life.

Invoking the legacy of late Yashwantrao Chavan's cultured politics in Maharashtra, Patil said those values must be reflected in both speech and conduct rather than mere rhetoric. Disrespecting a mother-like aunt in the name of ideological opposition, he added, goes against Maharashtra's political culture.

Highlighting Sunetra Pawar's standing, Patil noted that she is not only the wife of late leader Ajit Pawar, but also a former Rajya Sabha MP and currently Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister. Throughout Ajit Pawar's social and political journey, she stood firmly beside him as his life partner, and Ajit Pawar himself had brought her into politics with confidence in her leadership.

Patil questioned why it was necessary to belittle Sunetra Pawar's capability in order to praise Ajit Pawar's working style, calling it hypocritical to express respect for Ajit Pawar after his passing while insulting his spouse.

Welcoming debate on policy and governance, Patil said leaders are free to critique political decisions, point out administrative lapses, and question the government using data.

However, making personal remarks on a woman's leadership capability followed by a conditional statement-such as apologising if someone felt bad while insisting no mistake was made-does not absolve a leader of responsibility for their words.

"The sincerity of an apology is proven through conduct, not merely words," Patil said, adding that values outweigh political posts, family dignity outweighs political differences, and respect for women outweighs political struggle.

He concluded that politics should see opposition rather than insult, ideological contestation rather than personal animosity, and uphold Maharashtra's cultured political tradition above political ambition.